CLOSE
HomeObituaries

In Memoriam: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021

Posted January 11, 2021

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
Portrait of Floyd Little

Source: Bettmann / Getty

As we being 2021, we have already begun to lose celebs and public figures that have impacted us over the years. Sports legends like Denver Broncos great Floyd Little and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal are among the legendary figures who have passed away in 2021.

As we deal with the looming threat of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic along with the facts of life, we know that death is inevitable. However, the memories of these amazing people will always live on.

Check out the list below.

RELATED: We Remember: Celebrities Who Died In 2020

RELATED: Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For Or Died Due To COVID-19 (Updated December 2020)

In Memoriam: Celebrities & Public Figures Who Died in 2021  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

1. Hall of Fame Manager Tommy Lasorda

Hall of Fame Manager Tommy Lasorda Source:Getty

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Tommy Lasorda passed away on January 7th, 2021 at 93. 

2. Tanya Roberts

Tanya Roberts Source:Getty

“That 70’s Show” actress Tanya Roberts died Jan. 3rd, 2021

3. Football Hall of Fame Running Back Floyd Little

Football Hall of Fame Running Back Floyd Little Source:Getty

Hall of Famer Floyd Little died of cancer at 78

4. Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal

Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal Source:Getty

Paul Westphal, member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, dies at age 70 from Brain Cancer

More From KYSDC
Close