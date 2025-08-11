Celebrity Breakups of 2025

From shocking A-list splits to quietly announced separations, 2025 has already delivered its share of celebrity breakups that have fans buzzing.

Some, like Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s 16-year marriage ending, came as a complete surprise, while others—such as Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino’s split—followed months of speculation.

Reports from outlets including People, Page Six, and Hello! Magazine confirm that 2025 has already seen longtime couples, new romances, and even fan-favorite pairings call it quits.

Whether you follow Hollywood drama closely or just catch the headlines, here are the biggest celebrity breakups of 2025 making waves so far this year.

1. Jessica Alba & Cash Warren After 16 years together, the Hollywood couple quietly announced their separation in January via joint statements emphasizing growth, mutual respect, and continued commitment to co-parenting their three children 2. Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson After nearly 11 years of marriage, the pop star and former NFL player confirmed their split in January, citing a painful but respectful separation focused on their children’s well-being 3. Naomi Osaka & Cordae Tennis world met rap, and after five years together and a daughter together, Osaka announced via Instagram that their paths were diverging—made clear by her affirming Cordae remains an “awesome dad” 4. Austin Butler & Kaia Gerber The high-profile relationship quietly ended at the close of 2024 but only made headlines in early January 2025. Reports describe the split as mutual and drama-free 5. Lily Allen & David Harbour After four years of marriage, the couple confirmed their split through insiders. Allen had previously hinted at struggles affecting her mental health, before the news became public 6. Quinta Brunson & Kevin Jay Anik Creator of Abbott Elementary, Quinta filed for divorce in March after three years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences—a surprisingly public turn from someone known for privacy 7. Sydney Sweeney & Jonathan Davino After seven years together—including three years engaged—the couple announced their breakup in early 2025. Career pressures and diverging life stages were widely cited as factors 8. Mamie Gummer & Mehar Sethi Actress Mamie Gummer filed for divorce in February, citing irreconcilable differences. The documents revealed their separation dated back to May 2023 9. Jamie Foxx & Alyce Huckstepp Rumors of their breakup circulated in early 2025. While the timeline remains vague, reports suggest it was driven by personal changes in Foxx’s life and raised eyebrows due to controversial remarks in his stand-up mint. 10. Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade Giannulli Most recently in the headlines, the Euphoria actor and influencer have reportedly ended their on-again, off-again four-year relationship. This follows repeated splits in prior years, but sources now suggest this one is final 11. Chris Martin & Dakota Johnson After nearly eight years of an on-again, off-again romance, People confirmed the Coldplay frontman and Fifty Shades actress have split for good. Sources described the breakup as “final this time,” citing long-standing differences in lifestyle and priorities