7 Celebrity Capricorns Who Have Seamlessly Reached GOAT Status

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

If you want to learn the secret to success, study a celebrity Capricorn. After all, they don’t call them the GOAT for nothing! Their hard-working, ambitious, and disciplined attributes speak to their ability to be the greatest in whatever they touch. Ruled by Saturn, the planet of iron fists, the 10th zodiac sign carries a sense of responsibility and determination that prioritizes getting the bag.

Capricorns are born between December 22 and January 19. The Earth sign is known for its business-savvy mindset, love of luxury, and controlled emotions. If you want to see a Capricorn cry, mess with their ability to make money. Those born under the sign rarely put anything above their desire to build an empire. And because of their practical, determined, and responsible nature, Capricorns fixate on goals until they’ve been accomplished.

Some of our favorite celebrity capricorns include Issa Rae, Michelle Obama, and Coco Jones. These women are perfect examples of the undeniable drive the sign exudes. In an interview on The Big Tigger Show, Rae told the host that she doesn’t want to explore motherhood just yet because it would potentially delay her career goals.

“I don’t want to be slowed down for any reason. And, my friends are like, ‘Girl, it’s not gone slow you down it’s fine.’ But I don’t believe them,” she said.

RELATED: 7 Fly Celebrity Sagittarius Who Ooze Style

8 Stylish Celebrity Scorpios We Love

Regarding style, Capricorns opt for classic silhouettes that exude power and leadership. Their specialty is well-tailored suits, alluring colors, striking patterns, luxurious fabrics, and high-end designer threads. They work hard, and their clothing reflects it. They prefer to invest in timeless pieces over trendy garb.

To know a Capricorn is to love them. Most are turned off by their controlled emotions and extremely logical mindset, but you can learn a lot from the sign. Because they don’t wear their hearts on their sleeves, you’ll never see them sweat.

Capricorns, its your time to shine! Here are 7 Caps who are the greatest of all time.

7 Celebrity Capricorns Who Have Seamlessly Reached GOAT Status

7 Celebrity Capricorns Who Have Seamlessly Reached GOAT Status was originally published on hellobeautiful.com