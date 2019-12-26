CLOSE
You Will Absolutely Love These Cute Celebrity Christmas Family Photos

Posted December 26, 2019

It’s hard to believe Christmas came and went – and that it only lasted 24 hours. While we were spending time with our loved ones, our favorite celebrities were doing the same! Many took to Instagram to show off their holiday gifts, their children in matching outfits, and more. There was so much Christmas cuteness, we could barely take it! While you were spending time with your family and loved ones, you might have missed some of the best celebrity looks on the Internet. Don’t worry – we got you! We ’rounded up some of our favorite celebrity looks whether it was The Wilsons in matching red pajamas of the Wade family in Maui. Keep on clicking to see some of our favorite Christmas looks. Happy holidays!

1. THE WILSONS

Russell and Ciara Wilson looked so cute with their family all dressed in their red silk pajamas!

2. THE WILSONS

Then they made this cute Christmas video and you need to watch and see Lil’ Future’s face when his mom started twerking on Russell!

3. EMILY B AND FABOLOUS

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas ☃️

A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

Emily B and Fabolous posed with their family wearing all white furs. This is a flossy family!

4. JOHAN AND JONAS

Emily B and Fabolous’ kids post up in their all white Christmas ‘fits.

5. FABOLOUS AND EMILY

View this post on Instagram

Baby, it’s cold outside 🌨

A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on

Fabolous and Emily give us a pose in their Christmas lewks.

6. MARIAH CAREY AND HER KIDS

View this post on Instagram

☃️

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Mariah Carey poses with her two children.

7. MARIAH CAREY

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas!!!! ❤️

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Mariah Carey wishes her family a Merry Christmas in her Christmas pajamas.

8. KERRY WASHINGTON

View this post on Instagram

#BTS How we do holidays at my house #FeelingMyElf

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington) on

Kerry Washington shows us how to get in the Christmas spirt.

9. KIM KARDASHIAN AND NORTH WEST

View this post on Instagram

Happy Holidays 🎄❤️💚🎄

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kim Kardashian West posted a holiday photo with her child North West. Kim was wearing a champagne ruffle dress while North West was dressed in all white.

10. KYLIE JENNER AND STORMI

Kylie Jenner posed in custom green Ralph and Russo dresses with her daughter Stormi.

11. OFFSET

View this post on Instagram

Mood

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on

Cardi B posted a video of her husband Offset dancing in a Santa outfit and wearing Cardi B socks on Christmas morning.

12. CARDI B AND OFF SET

View this post on Instagram

Maybach .....a very Chanel Christmas 🎄

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on

Cardi B and Offset pose with their Chanel threads and Maybach.

13. DIDDY AND CHRISTIAN COMBS

Diddy posted a Christmas selfie with his son Christian Combs.

14. DIDDY, CHRISTIAN AND QUINCY COMBS

Diddy and his sons

15. NAOMI CAMPBELL

Naomi Campbell didn’t post a recent photo; however, she gifted us on the ‘Gram with a holiday throwback from one of her Playboy covers.

16. JOHN LEGEND AND DAUGHTER LUNA

John Legend posted a Christmas morning photo with his daughter Luna in matching outfits.

17. JOHN LEGEND’S SON MILES

John Legend posted the cutest photo of his son Miles dressed like a snowman. We can’t take all this cuteness!

18. THE WADE FAMILY

View this post on Instagram

Sending ❤🤗 today! 🎄🌈🎁

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade pose with their children wearing Christmas garb while on vacation in Maui.

19. THE WADE FAMILY

Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wayde, Kaavia James, and Zion pose for a cute photo in their Christmas pajamas.

20. THE SMITH FAMILY

View this post on Instagram

Merry Merry Xmas everyone✨

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on

Jada Pinkett Smith posted this cute Christmas card of her beautiful family.

