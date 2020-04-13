CLOSE
Quarantine Celebrity Easter 2020 Photos

Posted 14 hours ago

Diddy Combs Cartel

Resurrection day was a bit different this year. Yes we got to hang out with the family but there was no going to church, having breakfast at your favorite diner or going out for a drink. Well, Instagram kept us from going crazy and celebrities kept the Easter festivities going! Diddy joined the fun with the IG Live parties and showed them young folks how to really get down!

Vanessa Bryant alongside her adorable daughters made Easter eggs filled with treats for the kids & their reactions were PRICELESS! Check out the full Quarantine Easter Recap below!

 

1.

View this post on Instagram

💕💗 🎀💒🌸💞

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

🐰🤍🐥

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

🐇

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Easter 🐇🐰

A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Easter from BIG ELY!!! 🐰

A post shared by Eric Bellinger 🐐 (@ericbellinger) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Easter

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

14.

15.

16.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Easter everybody...LOVE YOU💕

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

17.

18.

19.

20.

View this post on Instagram

My best friend

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

21.

