How Your Favorite Celebs & Their Kids Celebrated Easter 2019 [PHOTOS]

Posted 7 hours ago

From Cardi B to Kelly Rowland and the Wades, see photos of how your favorite celebrity and their kids celebrated Easter this year!

1. Offset, Cardi B and Kulture

View this post on Instagram

Happy Easter from mines to yours ❤️

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

2. Blac Chyna

View this post on Instagram

Unbreakable bond🥰

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

3. Lance Gross’ baby girl

4. Ciara

View this post on Instagram

#HappyEaster ❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

5. Toya Wright’s daughter Reign

View this post on Instagram

Reigny Pooh 💕🐰

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

6. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen’s children

View this post on Instagram

🐰🐰🐰

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

7. Yandy Smith’s children

8. The Wades!

View this post on Instagram

Happy Easter 🐣🐰🐇

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

9. Teyana Taylor and her baby girl Junie

10. Angela Simmons’ son Sutton

11. Kelly Rowland’s son Titan

12. Tamera Mowry and her baby girl

13. Lala and Carmelo Anthony’s son

View this post on Instagram

My blessing...HAPPY EASTER 🙏🏽🏁

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) on

14. Princless Love and Ray J’s baby girl

15. Erica Campbell and family

View this post on Instagram

Today was a good day🤗❤️The Campbells

A post shared by Erica Campbell (@imericacampbell) on

