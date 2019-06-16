These Black celeb men aren’t just good at their artistry, they’re great at being fathers!
Black Celebrity Men Who Make Fatherhood Look Good was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Jay Z and Blue IvySource:Getty
2. Jay Z and Blue IvySource:Getty
3. John Legend and LunaSource:Getty
4. John Legend and LunaSource:Getty
5. Idris Elba and IsanSource:Getty
6. Russel Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson and Future Zahir WilburnSource:Getty
7. Kanye West and North WestSource:Getty
8. Kanye West and North WestSource:Getty
9. Tyrese Gibson and Shayla Somer GibsonSource:Getty
10. Wiz Khalifa and Sebastian Taylor ThomazSource:Getty
11. Wiz Khalifa and Sebastian Taylor ThomazSource:Getty
12. Stephen Curry and Riley CurrySource:Getty
13. Stephen Curry and Riley CurrySource:Getty
14.Source:Getty
15. Lebron James and LeBron Raymone James Jr.Source:Getty
16. Will Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey SmithSource:Getty
17. Will Smith and Willow SmithSource:Getty
18. Will and Jaden SmithSource:Getty
19. Kim Porter, Christian Casey Combs, Quincy Brown, Sean “Diddy” Combs, D’Lila Star Combs and Jessie James CombsSource:Getty
20. Diddy, D’Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs and Jessie James CombsSource:Getty
21. President Obama and Malia ObamaSource:Getty
1/6/13- The White House- Washington DC President Barack Obama and the first family arrive via Marine One back at the White House following their Christmas vacation in Hawaii.The President and First daughter Malia walk to the Residence and First Lady Michelle and daughter Sasha walk behind them. photo: Christy Bowe – ImageCatcher News (Photo by Christy Bowe/Corbis via Getty Images) vertical,photography,family,arrival,females,daughter,barack obama,us president,washington dc,christmas,walking,human interest,following,michelle obama,sasha obama,white house – washington dc,malia obama,marine one,residential building
22. President Barack Obama, Sasha and MaliaSource:Getty
President Barack Obama performs the annual turkey pardon to Apple the turkey in the Rose Garden of The White House, with his daughters Sasha (left) and Malia. (Photo by Christy Bowe/Corbis via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,performance,females,daughter,barack obama,us president,washington dc,annual event,human interest,president,sasha obama,white house – washington dc,malia obama,white house rose garden