Black Celebrity Men Who Make Fatherhood Look Good

These Black celeb men aren’t just good at their artistry, they’re great at being fathers!

1. Jay Z and Blue Ivy

Jay Z and Blue Ivy Source:Getty

3. John Legend and Luna

John Legend and Luna Source:Getty

5. Idris Elba and Isan

Idris Elba and Isan Source:Getty

6. Russel Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson and Future Zahir Wilburn

Russel Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson and Future Zahir Wilburn Source:Getty

7. Kanye West and North West

Kanye West and North West Source:Getty

9. Tyrese Gibson and Shayla Somer Gibson

Tyrese Gibson and Shayla Somer Gibson Source:Getty

10. Wiz Khalifa and Sebastian Taylor Thomaz

Wiz Khalifa and Sebastian Taylor Thomaz Source:Getty

12. Stephen Curry and Riley Curry

Stephen Curry and Riley Curry Source:Getty

15. Lebron James and LeBron Raymone James Jr.

Lebron James and LeBron Raymone James Jr. Source:Getty

16. Will Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith

Will Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith Source:Getty

19. Kim Porter, Christian Casey Combs, Quincy Brown, Sean “Diddy” Combs, D’Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs

Kim Porter, Christian Casey Combs, Quincy Brown, Sean "Diddy" Combs, D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs Source:Getty

21. President Obama and Malia Obama

President Obama and Malia Obama Source:Getty

1/6/13- The White House- Washington DC President Barack Obama and the first family arrive via Marine One back at the White House following their Christmas vacation in Hawaii.The President and First daughter Malia walk to the Residence and First Lady Michelle and daughter Sasha walk behind them. photo: Christy Bowe – ImageCatcher News (Photo by Christy Bowe/Corbis via Getty Images) vertical,photography,family,arrival,females,daughter,barack obama,us president,washington dc,christmas,walking,human interest,following,michelle obama,sasha obama,white house – washington dc,malia obama,marine one,residential building

