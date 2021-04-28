CTFU: Here’s Why You Should Be Following Celebrity Hairstylist Alonzo Arnold On TikTok

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Most people recognize celebrity hairstylist Alonzo Arnold for his flawless lace front wigs and the work he’s done as a hairstylist to the stars. Alonzo offers a professional hairstyling service like no other and extends his expertise in special one-on-one classes for the girls that want to learn how to lay an effortless wig.

Until around 2019, the celebrity hairstylist was one of Atlanta’s little known secrets. Since then, Alonzo has become a social media sensation working with the likes of celebrity clientele like Solange Knowles, Cardi B, Karrueche Tran, and Keke Palmer. Other notable influencers and personalities are fawning over the chance to sit in Alonzo’s chair, because he’s a wizard with a wig. He even debuted his own line of wigs and hair care products called Wigalicious.

Aside from being an extraordinary stylist, he keeps his nearly 1.3 million supporters entertained with his ridiculous TikTok videos. Some of his videos follow the trendy sounds that already exist within the platform. While other videos are created from his genius mind and his unique sounds circulate across TikTok. Alonzo’s TikTok videos are sure to make you tearfully laugh and slap your knee while you’re at it. The videos and skits perfectly depict his naturally comedic personality, which we never knew existed before TikTok. It’s also a great way to promote his stellar wig collection while taking on a number of hysterically funny characters.

Thanks Alonzo for making Black women feel beautiful and confident, and even more, making people smile. If you aren’t following the stylist and social media personality, here’s a thread of Alonzo Arnold’s most hilarious and entertaining TikTok videos that explain why you should be.

