Folks came out to slay this year!
Fright Night! Here’s The Costumes Your Favorite Celebs Rocked For Halloween was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Happy Halloween, Celeb Style!
It’s that SCARY time of year! In honor of Halloween 2018, celebrities including Gabrielle Union, Taraji P. Henson and Nas went all out with their creative costumes. Take a look at some of our favorite looks!
2. Taraji P. Henson as 70s Glam Chic
3. Blackish’s Marcus Scribner, Tracee Ellis Ross & Antony Anderson as Black Panther
4. Rita Orta as Post Malone
5. Teyana Taylor as Mortal Kombat’s Kitana
6. Zoe Kravitz as a Vampire
7. Gabrielle Union as No Doubt’s Gwen Stefani
9. Portland Trailblazers’ Maurice Harkless as Tyrone Biggums
10. Precious Lee as a Circus Master
11. Karrueche Tran as Molly the Raver
13. Alexandra Shipp as Beatlejuice’s Red Bride
14. Nas, Pepa & Jermaine Dupri
15. Madison Pettis as BeyChella
16. Lauren Hernandez as Aphrodite
17. Leona Lewis as a Genie
19. Evan Ross as a Vampire
20. Christian Sirano as Cleoptra
21. Shiona Turini as Cleoptra
22. Jasmine Tookes as an Astronaut
23. Model Anok Yai as Avatar
24. Wiz Kalifah as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
25. EJ Johnson as Mortal Kombat’s Kitana