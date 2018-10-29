Fright Night! Here’s The Costumes Your Favorite Celebs Rocked For Halloween

Posted 21 hours ago

Folks came out to slay this year!

1. Happy Halloween, Celeb Style!

It’s that SCARY time of year! In honor of Halloween 2018, celebrities including Gabrielle Union, Taraji P. Henson and Nas went all out with their creative costumes. Take a look at some of our favorite looks!

2. Taraji P. Henson as 70s Glam Chic

3. Blackish’s Marcus Scribner, Tracee Ellis Ross & Antony Anderson as Black Panther

4. Rita Orta as Post Malone

5. Teyana Taylor as Mortal Kombat’s Kitana

View this post on Instagram

Kitana 🗡 #mortalkombat

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on

6. Zoe Kravitz as a Vampire

7. Gabrielle Union as No Doubt’s Gwen Stefani

View this post on Instagram

No. Doubt. @gwenstefani

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

8. Halsey as Poison Ivy

9. Portland Trailblazers’ Maurice Harkless as Tyrone Biggums

10. Precious Lee as a Circus Master

View this post on Instagram

It’s over for you clowns🎈

A post shared by PRECIOUS LEE (@preciousleexoxo) on

11. Karrueche Tran as Molly the Raver

View this post on Instagram

MOLLY the Raver @alexusshefts

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on

12. John & Luna Legend

13. Alexandra Shipp as Beatlejuice’s Red Bride

View this post on Instagram

beetlejuice. beetlejuice. beetlejuice.

A post shared by Alexandra Shipp (@alexandrashipppp) on

14. Nas, Pepa & Jermaine Dupri

View this post on Instagram

#halloween #Nas #Pepa #JermaineDupri

A post shared by Hallelujah Hollaback (@yaya_7up) on

15. Madison Pettis as BeyChella

16. Lauren Hernandez as Aphrodite

View this post on Instagram

scarecrow & aphrodite @ ur service ! #jjhalloween.

A post shared by SPOOKie Hernandez (@lauriehernandez) on

17. Leona Lewis as a Genie

View this post on Instagram

Genie in a bottle 🖤✨

A post shared by Leona Lewis (@leonalewis) on

18. Nas as Pinky

View this post on Instagram

I ain’t playing nucca #pinky

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

19. Evan Ross as a Vampire

20. Christian Sirano as Cleoptra

21. Shiona Turini as Cleoptra

22. Jasmine Tookes as an Astronaut

23. Model Anok Yai as Avatar

24. Wiz Kalifah as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle

25. EJ Johnson as Mortal Kombat’s Kitana

