Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta

Delta Sigma Theta was founded on January 13, 1913 on the campus of Howard University to promote academic excellence and support those in need. It was founded by 22 women: Osceola Macarthy Adams, Marguerite Young Alexander, Winona Cargile Alexander, Ethel Cuff Black, Bertha Pitts Campbell, Zephyr Chisom Carter, Edna Brown Coleman, Jessie McGuire Dent, Frederica Chase Dodd, Myra Davis Hemmings, Olive Claire Jones, Jimmie Bugg Middleton, Pauline Oberdorfer Minor, Vashti Turley Murphy, Naomi Sewell Richardson, Mammie Reddy Rose, Eliza Pearl Shippen, Florence Letcher Toms, Ethel Carr Watson, Wertie Blackwell Weaver, Madree Penn White, and Edith Motte Young

It is one of the largest predominately black sororities, with more than 300,000 initiated members.

Motto: “Intelligence is the Torch of Wisdom”

Colors: Crimson and Cream

Symbol: Elephant

In honor of Delta Sigma Theta’s Founder’s Day we are taking a look at celebrity members of the historic organization.

