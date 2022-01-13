Celebrity Members Of Delta Sigma Theta

Delta Sigma Theta was founded on January 13, 1913 on the campus of Howard University to promote academic excellence and support those in need. It was founded by 22 women: Osceola Macarthy Adams, Marguerite Young Alexander, Winona Cargile Alexander, Ethel Cuff Black, Bertha Pitts Campbell, Zephyr Chisom Carter, Edna Brown Coleman, Jessie McGuire Dent, Frederica Chase Dodd, Myra Davis Hemmings, Olive Claire Jones, Jimmie Bugg Middleton, Pauline Oberdorfer Minor, Vashti Turley Murphy, Naomi Sewell Richardson, Mammie Reddy Rose, Eliza Pearl Shippen, Florence Letcher Toms, Ethel Carr Watson, Wertie Blackwell Weaver, Madree Penn White, and Edith Motte Young
It is one of the largest predominately black sororities, with more than 300,000 initiated members.
Motto: “Intelligence is the Torch of Wisdom”
Colors: Crimson and Cream
Symbol: Elephant
In honor of Delta Sigma Theta’s Founder’s Day we are taking a look at celebrity members of the historic organization.
1. Lena HorneSource:Getty
Official Chapter: Honorary
2. Roberta FlackSource:WENN
Official Chapter: Alpha
3. Pat SmithSource:Getty
Official Chapter: Iota Alpha
4. Natalie ColeSource:Getty
Official Chapter: Upsilon
5. K. MichelleSource:Getty
Official Chapter: Beta Alpha
6. Keshia Knight PulliamSource:Getty
Official Chapter: Eta Kappa
7. Kim ColesSource:Getty
Official Chapter: Alpha Lambda
8. Aretha FranklinSource:Getty
Official Chapter: Honorary
9. Maurette Brown ClarkSource:Radio One Digital
Official Chapter: Kappa Phi
10. Ruby DeeSource:Getty
Official Chapter: Honorary
11. Shirley CaesarSource:Terrell Artis
Official Chapter: Honorary
12. Shirley ChisholmSource:Getty
Official Chapter: Brooklyn Alumnae
13. Mayor Keisha Lance BottomsSource:Radio One
Official Chapter: Zeta Alpha
14. Candice WigginsSource:Getty
Official Chapter: Omicron Chi
15. Wilma RudolphSource:Getty
Official Chapter: Alpha Chi
16. Val DemingsSource:Getty
Official Chapter: Orlando Alumnae
17. Mary McLeod BethuneSource:Getty
Official Chapter: Honorary
18. Fannie Lou HamerSource:Getty
Official Chapter: Honorary
19. Jacque ReidSource:Getty
Official Chapter: New York Alumnae
20. Soledad O’BrienSource:Getty
Official Chapter: Honorary
21. Gwen IfillSource:Getty
Official Chapter: Honorary
22. Melissa Harris-PerrySource:Getty
Official Chapter: Pi Omicron
23. Nikki GiovanniSource:WENN
Official Chapter: Honorary
24. Daphne Maxwell ReidSource:Getty
Official Chapter: Honorary
25. T’Keyah Crystal KeymahSource:Getty
Official Chapter: Beta Alpha
26. AJ JohnsonSource:Getty
Official Chapter: Eta Kappa
27. Renée Elise GoldsberrySource:Getty
Official Chapter: Theta Beta
28. Aunjanue EllisSource:Getty
Official Chapter: Gamma Psi
29. Suzzanne DouglasSource:Getty
Official Chapter: Honorary
30. Wendy DavisSource:Getty
Official Chapter: Alpha
31. Betty ShabazzSource:Getty
Official Chapter: Honorary