If you’re a mother, you know everyday is Mother’s Day for you. The duties and responsibilities of being a mother or guardian never ends but it’s nice to have a day that feels like an extra birthday.

The nation is slowly adjusting to our new normal (for now) and but what remains the same, are the many celebratory posts you see on social media. Celebrities filled our timelines with praises for their moms, sisters, aunties, cousins or any woman who raises a child. (Because motherhood isn’t limited to biology).

Mother’s Day is particularly hard for those who lost their mother, like Christian Combs, who paid homage to Kim Porter in a beautiful and touching post. It is the Combs’ family’s first Mother’s Day with their beloved mother.

From Beyonce to Barack Obama, these celebrities aid homage to their loved ones and all the other mothers in the world.

Celebrities Shower The Mothers In Their Lives With Mother’s Day Praise was originally published on hellobeautiful.com