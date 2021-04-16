Back in my day, it was difficult to find natural hair representation in media. Black celebrities were more inclined to perm their hair and wear wigs or weaves during those high-profile red carpet events. Thankfully things have changed over the last decade. Women have become more comfortable wearing their natural hair and have transitioned to honoring their crowns at public events as well as in their homes. Now that celebrities have given us personal access to their lives via social media, we get experience them in all of their natural glory.

There’s been an influx of natural hair posts on Instagram and its enjoyable to see. Watching women in media embrace their curls helps other women love and accept their own hair. More and more, Black women are rocking their natural hair to work, on air, and on the red carpet. Representation is everything!

In case you’ve missed the plethora of Black women gracing us with their crowns, here’s a gallery of 10 celebrities letting their natural curls on the loose.

These 10 Celebrities Are Letting Their Natural Curls Loose was originally published on hellobeautiful.com