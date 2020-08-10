CLOSE
Say My Name: Stars’ Real Names

Posted August 10, 2020

1. T-Pain was born Faheem Rashad Najm

2. Tank’s real name is Durrell Babbs

3. Snoop Dogg’s real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr.

4. Cee Lo Green was born Thomas Callaway

5. Fabolous was born John Jackson

6. Alicia Keys was born Alicia Augello Cook

7. Meek Mill was born Robert Rahmeek Williams

8. Akon was born Aliuane Badara Thiam

9. Chaka Khan was born Carole Yvette Marie Stevens

10. Erykah Badu was born Erica Abi Wright

11. Pitbull was born Armand Christian Perez

12. Ne-Yo was born Shaffer Smith

13. John Legend was born John Stephens

14. Jamie Foxx was born Eric Marlon Bishop

15. Da Brat was born Shawntae Harris

16. Ginuwine was born Elgin Lumpkin

17. Bruno Mars was born Peter Gene Hernandez

18. will.i.am was born William Adams and apl.de.ap was born Allan Pineda Lindo, Jr.

19. Nicki Minaj’s real name is Onika Tanya Maraj

20. Raphael Saadiq was born Charlie Ray Wiggins

21. Flo Rida was born Tramar Dillard

22. Macy Gray was born Natalie McIntyre

23. Wiz Khalifa was born Cameron Jibril Thomaz

24. Amber Rose was born Amber Levonchuck

