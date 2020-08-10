Say My Name: Stars’ Real Names was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. T-Pain was born Faheem Rashad Najm
2. Tank’s real name is Durrell Babbs
3. Snoop Dogg’s real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr.
4. Cee Lo Green was born Thomas CallawaySource:false
5. Fabolous was born John JacksonSource:false
6. Alicia Keys was born Alicia Augello CookSource:false
7. Meek Mill was born Robert Rahmeek WilliamsSource:false
8. Akon was born Aliuane Badara ThiamSource:false
9. Chaka Khan was born Carole Yvette Marie StevensSource:false
10. Erykah Badu was born Erica Abi WrightSource:false
11. Pitbull was born Armand Christian PerezSource:false
12. Ne-Yo was born Shaffer SmithSource:false
13. John Legend was born John StephensSource:false
14. Jamie Foxx was born Eric Marlon BishopSource:false
15. Da Brat was born Shawntae HarrisSource:false
16. Ginuwine was born Elgin LumpkinSource:false
17. Bruno Mars was born Peter Gene HernandezSource:false
18. will.i.am was born William Adams and apl.de.ap was born Allan Pineda Lindo, Jr.Source:false
19. Nicki Minaj’s real name is Onika Tanya Maraj
20. Raphael Saadiq was born Charlie Ray WigginsSource:false
21. Flo Rida was born Tramar DillardSource:false
22. Macy Gray was born Natalie McIntyreSource:false
23. Wiz Khalifa was born Cameron Jibril ThomazSource:false
24. Amber Rose was born Amber LevonchuckSource:false
