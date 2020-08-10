Say My Name: Stars’ Real Names was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. T-Pain was born Faheem Rashad Najm

2. Tank’s real name is Durrell Babbs

3. Snoop Dogg’s real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr.

4. Cee Lo Green was born Thomas Callaway Source:false

5. Fabolous was born John Jackson Source:false

6. Alicia Keys was born Alicia Augello Cook Source:false

7. Meek Mill was born Robert Rahmeek Williams Source:false

8. Akon was born Aliuane Badara Thiam Source:false

9. Chaka Khan was born Carole Yvette Marie Stevens Source:false

10. Erykah Badu was born Erica Abi Wright Source:false

11. Pitbull was born Armand Christian Perez Source:false

12. Ne-Yo was born Shaffer Smith Source:false

13. John Legend was born John Stephens Source:false

14. Jamie Foxx was born Eric Marlon Bishop Source:false

15. Da Brat was born Shawntae Harris Source:false

16. Ginuwine was born Elgin Lumpkin Source:false

17. Bruno Mars was born Peter Gene Hernandez Source:false

18. will.i.am was born William Adams and apl.de.ap was born Allan Pineda Lindo, Jr. Source:false

19. Nicki Minaj’s real name is Onika Tanya Maraj

20. Raphael Saadiq was born Charlie Ray Wiggins Source:false

21. Flo Rida was born Tramar Dillard Source:false

22. Macy Gray was born Natalie McIntyre Source:false

23. Wiz Khalifa was born Cameron Jibril Thomaz Source:false