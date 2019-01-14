Some Of Your Favorite Celebs Participate In The #10YearChallenge

Posted January 14, 2019

As the #BirdBox challenge finally simmers down, the latest challenge of 2019 has kicked off over the weekend with the #10YearChallenge, where people will share pictures of themselves today verses 10 years ago. Pretty self explanatory, and hence why you see it all over your social feeds.

Here are some of our favorite celebrities #10YearChallenge’s that we’ve seen shared so far on Instagram!

1. Kevin Hart

2. Gabrielle Union

3. Fat Joe

Then or Now?

4. Holly Robinson Peete

5. Ne-Yo

2009 vs 2019 😏 #10yearchallenge

6. Papoose and Remy

7. Swizz Beatz

8. MC Lyte

9. Meagan Good

10. Tyra Banks

11. Nicki Minaj

🤪😅

12. Eva Marcille

2008 Vs 2018 #10yearchallenge

13. Janet Jackson

14. Pharrell

2009 vs 2019 Pharrell wins this challenge.

