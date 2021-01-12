Our Fave Celebs In Raf Simons To Celebrate the Designer’s 53rd Birthday

Belgian fashion designer Raf Jan Simons celebrates his birthday today (Jan. 12). Celebrities are drawn to his unique menswear label, which was initially launched in 1995. Many people forget that Simons started designing furniture before creating a name for himself in the world of fashion design. He has since gone onto create as Creative Director for major fashion brands like Jilting Sander, Christian Dior and Calvin Klein. In April of 2020, he began his journey as Co-Creative Director of Prada, in partnership with Miuccia Prada. To celebrate Raf Simons 53 years of creativity in fashion, we present a gallery of celebrities in Raf Simons designs.

