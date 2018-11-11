Celebs Who Served In The Military [Happy Veterans Day] was originally published on woldcnews.com

1. San Antonio Spurs Hall Of Fame Center David Robinson Source:Getty David Robinson served as an officer in the United States Navy

2. Mr. T Source:Getty Mr. T was a member of the United States Army and served in the Military Police Corps

3. Harry Belafonte Promotional Photo Source:Getty Harry Belafonte was a member of the United States Navy and served during World War II

4. MC Hammer Source:Getty MC Hammer was a member of the United States Navy for three years, serving with PATRON (Patrol Squadron) FOUR SEVEN (VP-47) of NAS Moffett Field in Mountain View, CA as a Petty Officer Third Class Aviation Store Keeper (AK3)

5. James Earl Jones Source:Getty James Earl Jones was first lieutenant in the United States Army and served during the Korean War

6. Marvin Gaye Source:Getty Marvin Gaye was a member of the United States Air Force

7. Morgan Freeman Source:Getty Morgan Freeman was a member of the United States Air Force and served as an Automatic Tracking Radar Repairman, rising to the rank of Airman 1st Class.

8. Jimi Hendrix Source:Getty Jimi Hendrix was a member of the United States Army

9. Ice-T Source:Getty Ice-T served in the United States Army

10. Shaggy Source:WENN Shaggy enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1988 and obtained the MOS of 0811 (Field Artillery Cannon Crewman). He served with a Field Artillery Battery in the 10th Marine Regiment during the Persian Gulf War. The highest rank he achieved was lance corporal, although he was reduced in rank twice. Shaggy perfected his […]