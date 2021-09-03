Drake’s Certified Lover Boy debuted this morning (September 3) at 2 am EST and fans rightfully stayed up all night to get the first listen. Just days before the drop, miscellaneous billboards appeared in different cities around the world where the album’s featured artists reside, making for a masterful marketing rollout. The 21-track project has received mixed reviews so far, but it looks like the old tried and true formula is still working in the Toronto rapper’s favor.
Drake holds the entire top 10 on US Apple Music with songs from the new project. They say, “Don’t fix it if it ain’t broken.” Whether or not the formula is the same, Drake continues to be the most talked about Hip Hop artist of our time.
Fans are making album comparisons to Kanye West’s most recent Donda debut and Drake against himself, paralleling his previous albums. Some fans are enamored by Certified Lover Boy. While others beg Drake to take more risks with the music. Nonetheless, those who love and hate Drake’s new music will have a plethora of captions to choose from with Certified Lover Boy. The caption king is back and the options are endless.
We collected some of fans first reactions from Drake’s long-awaited album, Certified Lover Boy. The album features artists Jay Z, Lil Wayne, Tems, Future, Lil Baby, Masego and more.
Every fan is turning the release into a think piece on Twitter. The more fans talk, the more streams CLB receives. Drake’s not mad at it. In fact, the 6 man is surely celebrating his sixth studio album peacefully. Enjoy fans Certified Lover Boy reactions below and comment with your favorite song so far.
‘Certified Lover Boy’ Proves Drake’s Tried & True Formula Still Works [Fan Reactions] was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Mixed ReviewsSource:FlackoTev
Fair tweet. We’ll share some of the mixed opinions below. (Keep reading)
2. Fans Question Drake’s Catalog StrengthSource:stevozone4_
Read the entire thread.
3. Listen Start to FinishSource:DjChubbESwagg
We read that some fans listened to it on shuffle first. So disrespectful to the music.
4. Twitter Listening PartySource:TheRealJusMoney
Felt like we were all listening to the album together.
5. Fans Are So ObservantSource:reallydrryn
Can you make out what it reads?
6. Is Drake A Houstonian?Source:itsLisali_
At this point, Drake should just move to Houston or let it go.
7. Wild BoySource:JuceeyJames
This line was as wild as Drake saying, “I’m lightskin but I’m still a dark n*gga.”
8. Toxic MasculinitySource:XXL
His note on the inspiration of the album.
9. Thanks for the Captions, DrakeSource:glodyyb
Fans are certainly running these quotable lines in the ground already.
10. First Things First — MasegoSource:LordOhi
Masego would like a word.
11. That’s That Real MusicSource:wenzokuhle_
If they didn’t quote Lil B, it didn’t happen for real.
12. In Our FeelingsSource:stevo4pf_
Typical Drake to have us all in our feelings at 2 am.
13. Not The Toyota Camry of RapSource:WE_ARE_HXV
Old and reliable.
14. Some Fans Don’t Know Who Project Pat IsSource:FupaFairy
Here’s our response.
15. Drake HealsSource:AkinNow
Forget about the long week and get into the long weekend with new Drake.
16. Drake vs. DrakeSource:JamCristopher
Take us there.
17. CTFUSource:shannonsharpeee
These guys are grabbing for air like a classic 90s R&B video, and we love to see it.
18. Way To Go DurkSource:Hail_Zel
That’s how you do it.
19. ToxicSource:Ryan_Ken_Acts
But we knew that.
20. AI GeneratedSource:clubpenquinn
Oh dear.