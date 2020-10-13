Chad Johnson FKA Chad Ochocinco Has Cult Classic Movie ‘Howard The Duck’ Trending

Howard The Duck, a 1986 film based on a Marvel Comics character of the same name, was a commercial failure at the box office but has since risen to become a B-movie classic. Chad Johnson made a reference to the film, causing it to trend on Twitter Tuesday (Oct. 13) morning.

Earlier this morning, Ochocinco quizzed his 3.3. million followers on Twitter with a screenshot of the movie, which stars Lea Thompson, Jeffrey Jones, and Tim Robbins.

“I bet y’all can’t name this movie, one of my favorites,” the 42-year-old former NFL teased to his followers, which of course got a flurry of answers from folks who knew exactly what he posted up.

As far as Marvel’s current MCU phase goes, Howard The Duck did appear in three of the new generation films, making cameos in Guardians Of The Galaxy and its follow-up sequel, as well as appearing in Avengers: Endgame to help the heroes take out Thanos.

Disappointed fans thought Howard The Duck trending on Twitter meant that the Marvel Cinematic Universe was expanding but they were duped. However, the response to Chad Johnson’s initial tweet is bringing up some good memories for fans of the flick. Check them out below.

