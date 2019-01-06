Chance The Rapper Slandered For Not Believing Black Women Comment, Twitter Debates

Chance The Rapper is in the hot seat. A comment he made about not believing Black women when it came to the sexual abuse allegations against R. Kelly has gone viral, and he’s getting slandered.

Chance copped to making a mistake by working with R’uh, but his commentary on the subject has people pissed.

“Maybe I didn’t care because I didn’t value the accusers’ stories because they were Black women,” said Chance in the Surviving R. Kelly doc.

That was also the quote a Rolling Stone story rocked with, but the full context wasn’t provided. Originally part of an interview for Cassius, the full quote reads: “We’re programmed to really be hypersensitive to Black male oppression, but Black women are exponentially [a] higher oppressed and violated group of people just in comparison to the whole world,” explained Chance. “Maybe I didn’t care because I didn’t value the accusers’ stories because they were Black women.”

The vocal inflection in the clip also reflects Chance saying what he said in a more theoretical manner, not that he actually just doesn’t believe Black women.

Chance addressed the commentary, saying he was taken out of context and that those criticizing him were failing to pick up on the nuance of what he said.

Anyone mentioning that I have black women in my family is deliberately missing the point. Regardless of the proximity of beneficial BW in your life, or being black yourself, we are all capable of subconsciously discrediting BW and their stories because its indoctrinated. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) January 6, 2019

Nevertheless, Twitter wasn’t having it, with a gang of people declaring Chance the Rapper canceled. But, the Acid Raps rapper does have plenty of defenders, including the interviewer Jamilah Lemieux.

I also think that the spirit of Chance’s comments were taken out of context. For those who read and didn’t hear them, the vocal inflections were gone. The part about race+complexion was muddled. It was a musing. “Perhaps this is why I felt that way,” not “I didn’t FW Black women” — Jamilah Lemieux🖤 (@JamilahLemieux) January 6, 2019

FYI, I conducted the interview with Chance in May. He spoke clearly and unequivocally in support of BW and the victims. https://t.co/uhTZT9TvEA — Jamilah Lemieux🖤 (@JamilahLemieux) January 6, 2019

Let us know where you stand in this debacle. Peep the various reactions in the gallery.

