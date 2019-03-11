Chance The Rapper Ties The Knot, See The Wedding Photos

Source: Rob Kim / Getty
Chance The Rapper and his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley tied the knot this weekend in a beautiful ceremony.
Chance and Kirsten got married on Newport Beach, Calif., on Saturday surrounded by family and celebrity friends like Kanye West, Dave Chappelle and Kirk Franklin.
Kirsten wore a gorgeous strapless gown while Chance donned a debonair tuxedo and black bow tie.
Chance posted photos from the lavish ceremony on Twitter just days after praising his (then) soon-to-be wife in a thread about how they met at 6-years-old.
Keep scrolling for more photos from the wonderful wedding:
