Chance The Rapper Ties The Knot, See The Wedding Photos

Chance The Rapper and his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley tied the knot this weekend in a beautiful ceremony.

Chance and Kirsten got married on Newport Beach, Calif., on Saturday surrounded by family and celebrity friends like Kanye West, Dave Chappelle and Kirk Franklin.

Kirsten wore a gorgeous strapless gown while Chance donned a debonair tuxedo and black bow tie.

Chance posted photos from the lavish ceremony on Twitter just days after praising his (then) soon-to-be wife in a thread about how they met at 6-years-old.

