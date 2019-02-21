Charmaine Calls Out Lily For Using The N-Word, Puts Paws On Her On ‘Black Ink: Chicago’ #blackinkchi

The 9 Mag crew is getting back on track after fadesgiving oops we mean Friendsgiving where we saw the Junior who just got back to the shop drop Bella’s side-piece with one punch. Things seemed to be calming down until Charmaine called out Lily for constant use of the N-word when speaking to her Black cast members.

Charmaine has had it with Lily and her convenient use of the N-word around her. During an employee meeting with Ryan, Don, and Van, she made it abundantly clear that she is not comfortable around Mexican cast member. Of course, Lily was in the building and walks up on the discussion about her, and things go 0-100 quickly.

Charmaine breaks it down to Lily why she should not be using the N-word and how she feels it is coming from a racist place. Van eventually chimes in agreeing with his 9 Mag sister that Lily has to chill pointing out that she would like it they called her racist terms used to describe Hispanics. Lily isn’t trying to hear and feels this is just a case of Charmaine having a vendetta against her. They decide to take a vote with Don, Van, and Charmaine both agreeing that Lily needs to go leaving Ryan to make the final decision.

Ryan respects how Charmaine and the rest of his original employees feel about Lily but wants to give her a chance to fix the situation and continue working. Being as stubborn as she is, Lily doesn’t seize the opportunity and feels she is being targeted. Charmaine has heard enough and proceeds to leave and on her way out Lily decides to throw a beverage on her, and all hell breaks loose. This time though Charmaine gets the jump on N-word abuser and looks like she got some hits in.

The N-word saga looks to pick up again on next weeks episode. Other notable #BlackInkChi moments, Junior goes to therapy to get his anger issues in check and Don flexes his acting chops. As you can imagine tonight’s episode sparked a heated debate on Twitter, you can see the fallout in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Steve Zak Photography / Getty

Charmaine Calls Out Lily For Using The N-Word, Puts Paws On Her On ‘Black Ink: Chicago’ #blackinkchi was originally published on hiphopwired.com