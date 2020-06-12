Chloe x Halle’s New Album May Be ‘Ungodly’ But Their Fashion Is Straight Out Of Heaven

Chloe X Halle’s highly anticipated album Ungodly Hour was released last night, and it really is a gift from the Big Man Himself. These sisters are serving the entertainment industry as a triple threat—they have phenomenal voices, they’re great actresses, and they kill it on the fashion scene.
Let Black Twitter tell it, this newest album is a DIVINE hit!
Chloe x Halle have come a long way from their YouTube days. After a few covers of Beyonce’s songs, they caught Queen Bey’s attention and got signed to her label, Parkwood Entertainment. Their first album, The Kids Are Alright, got them two Grammy Award nominations for Best New Artist and Best Urban Contemporary Album. Let’s not forget how they’ve slayed their roles on the hit TV show Grown-ish. Two years later they’re celebrating their second album in the middle of a few history-making global pandemics.
When it comes to fashion, these Queens have mastered the art of shutting the red carpet down, okay? Typically in cohesive ensembles, the Chloe x Halle collective does not come to play. They’re known for taking it the extra mile by playing with shapes, textures and layers. I stan for these two!
In honor of their 2nd studio album, we’re counting down 10 times Chloe X Halle slayed our lives!
1. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS LUNCHEON, 2019Source:Getty
Chloe X Halle struck a pose at the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon clad in Maison Armine Ohanyan Dresses.
2. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2019Source:Getty
Chloe x Halle gave high-fashion vibes at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with both sisters dressed in clothing from the Fall 2019 Versace collection.
3. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE “ARETHA! A GRAMMY CELEBRATION FOR THE QUEEN OF SOUL” 2019Source:Getty
Chloe X Halle killed their performance at All-Star Lineup Pays Tribute At “Aretha! A GRAMMY Celebration For The Queen Of Soul”. The sisters wore cohesive printed dresses with fringe detailing at the hem.
4. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE MCM GLOBAL FLAGSHIP STORE GRAND OPENING, 2019Source:Getty
Chloe x Halle attended the MCM Global Flagship Store Grand Opening On Rodeo Drive in metallic ensembles by the brand.
5. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE 2ND ANNUAL FREEFORM SUMMIT, 2019Source:Getty
Chloe X Halle killed it in purple monochrome outfits at the 2nd Annual Freeform Summit.
6. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE 10TH ANNUAL DVF AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Chloe X Halle attended 10th Annual DVF Awards at Brooklyn Museum in beautiful black and white mini dresses by the brand.
7. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE WALT DISNEY TELEVISION UPFRONT, 2019Source:Getty
Chloe X Halle attended the 2019 Walt Disney Television Upfront with Halle in a copper single-shoulder dress and Chloe in an olive green jumpsuit.
8. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE WACO THEATER CENTER’S 3RD ANNUAL WEARABLE ART GALA, 2019Source:Getty
Chloe x Halle arrived to the WACO Theater Center’s 3rd Annual Wearable Art Gala Chloe wore a champagne colored dress with beaded and feathered embellishments, while Halle went for a black gown with a high slit and a lace skirt.
9. CHLOE X HALLE AT THE PREMIERE OF DISNEY’S “THE LION KING” 2019Source:Getty
Chloe X Halle attended the Premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” dressed in all black. Halle wore a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Pre-Fall 2019 dress with Giuseppe Zanotti booties. Chloe wore an oversized black suit.
10. CHLOE X HALLE AT FOX’S TEEN CHOICE AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Chloe X Halle attended the Teen Choice Awards dressed to impress. Chloe wore a Jonathan Simkhai Resort 2020 jumpsuit. Halle wore a Jonathan Simkhai Resort 2020 top and Zimmermann Fall 2019 pants.