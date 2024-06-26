93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Get ready DC Breezy fans! The hitmaker will be in town this weekend and we want to ensure you’re prepared to sing your heart out!

The Virginia native started his career 20 years ago in 2004 so you know they’re hits after hits but we’ve compiled a small list just to set the tone.

RELATED: Chris Brown Found His Next Boo at His Meet N’ Greet?! Meet Nea Suzart [Photos]

Keep scrolling to get ready for the 11:11 tour WITH US!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

10 Chris Brown Hits To Get You Ready For His DC Tour Stop! was originally published on 92q.com