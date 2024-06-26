10 Chris Brown Hits To Get You Ready For His DC Tour Stop!

Get ready DC Breezy fans! The hitmaker will be in town this weekend and we want to ensure you’re prepared to sing your heart out!
The Virginia native started his career 20 years ago in 2004 so you know they’re hits after hits but we’ve compiled a small list just to set the tone.
RELATED: Chris Brown Found His Next Boo at His Meet N’ Greet?! Meet Nea Suzart [Photos]
Keep scrolling to get ready for the 11:11 tour WITH US!
1. She Ain’t You
2. Delusional
3. Take You Down
4. Summer Too Hot
5. New Flame
6. Under The Influence
7. Strip
8. No Guidance
9. Grass Ain’t Greener
10. Loyal
