HomePhotos

Chris Rock’s Youngest Daughter Just Turned 15, And Yep, We Feel Old All Over Again [PHOTOS]

Posted 23 hours ago

Chris rock selena gomez

Source: getty / Getty

She is the little girl on the left standing in front of the comedian in the image above (the other child is her big sister Lola). Her father showered her with love on social media on Wednesday (May 22) because it’s her 15th birthday, and the image shared of her let us know that she is no longer the little girl we remember.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Happy Birthday to my baby girl Zahra,” he wrote on Instagram. “You make me so happy. Btw she’s 15.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

She’s not so teeny, tiny anymore. Not to mention, she’s the perfect fusion of her famous father and philanthropic mother, Malaak Compton-Rock. Zahra isn’t the only one growing up fast, though. Sister Lola, who looks a lot like Malaak, is too:

 

In case you forgot, the girls also have a younger sister named Ntombi whom Malaak adopted from South Africa. She grew up with the Rock family since she was little and they had written permission from her parents to raise her in the States. All three girls have a close bond:

 

Chris and Malaak were married from 1996 and he filed for divorce from her in 2014. It was finalized in 2016. Despite the dissolution of the marriage, Chris is still very close to his daughters (to be specific, Lola and Zahra), something he’s proud of.

“All my friends assume I moved into the city after my divorce, away from my girls,” he told Rolling Stone. “When I say I bought a house around the corner, it blows their minds.”

All that being said though, though they love him, they want nothing to do with him on social media, like many of today’s kids.

“My own daughter has blocked me on Instagram,” he said. “They grow up so quick.”

See more photos of his girls below…

Chris Rock’s Youngest Daughter Just Turned 15, And Yep, We Feel Old All Over Again [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. Zahra Savannah Rock

View this post on Instagram

My middle child, my sweet Zahra Savannah, turned 15 years old today. And I could not be prouder of the fact that she asked to walk out of school today to join students protesting the #abortionban. This was a great year for her too. She started high school as a new 9th grader at @thespenceschool, where she is really enjoying herself with a new crew of friends and interesting classes. She had a successful season in #Wellington at @esp_wef where she and her horse Colorful ribboned every weekend we went down to Florida. And this summer, she will attend the Seeds of Peace Camp where she will join like-minded young leaders interested in coming up with solutions for the world’s challenges. Zahra likes to have fun too. Her bathroom is a Sephora store and with the help of her You Tube videos, she can work a face! She loves a good Jack and Jill party, Instagram, her girlfriends, and of course, the Kardashian family! She’s a great, fun, kind girl and I’m so glad that I was lucky enough to be her mother! ❤️🎂🎊🎁 #don’tkillmeZahraforthelongembarrassingpost #love #mommysgirl #birthdaygirl #15 #blessed

A post shared by Malaak Compton-Rock (@malaak_compton_rock) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

Zahra and cardi

A post shared by Chris Rock (@chrisrock) on

3.

4. Lola

View this post on Instagram

My curation of my gorgeous daughter @lolaarockk and Rodin! Lol! So the girls, Uncle Dwight Johnson and I went to @metropolitanmuseum yesterday see the Rodin exhibit and Taking Pictures:Camera Conversations between artists. All three kids could not see the wondrous virtue of this prolific French sculptor. Literally could not understand why I was swooning over "The Thinker." So Lola started taking selfies. I was mad at first until I saw them and thought these are beautiful! As a parent of a teen we have to pick our moments. So I decided I would embrace Rodin and Lola taking selfies in the light filled sculpture garden and look at them as artistic expression! Art comes in many forms! #themetropolitanmuseumofart #themet #rodin #selfies #mommydaughtertime #art #beautifuldaughter #love #heartbeat #workitoutmommy

A post shared by Malaak Compton-Rock (@malaak_compton_rock) on

5. Ntombi

View this post on Instagram

My baby Ntombi turned 11 on February 23rd! Her big sister Lola chose the perfect location for her party at BITE Beauty Bar. Her besties started out at our house, we took a Sprinter to Soho for dinner at Black Tap who had crazy fabulous milkshakes and went to BITE to make fabulous custom lipsticks. We ended the night with a fun sleepover, where we had a Chipotle Bar and candy bar, watched a movie and the girls didn’t go to sleep until 3:30 am! Mama was exhausted but happy for my baby girl who is growing so fast! I am so proud to be her mommy! #BirthdayParty #BirthdayFun #11YearsOld #Tween #TimeFlies #Grateful #Blessed ❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉🎉🎁🎁🎁🎊🎊🎊🎂🎂🎂

A post shared by Malaak Compton-Rock (@malaak_compton_rock) on

6.

×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close