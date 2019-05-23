She is the little girl on the left standing in front of the comedian in the image above (the other child is her big sister Lola). Her father showered her with love on social media on Wednesday (May 22) because it’s her 15th birthday, and the image shared of her let us know that she is no longer the little girl we remember.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Happy Birthday to my baby girl Zahra,” he wrote on Instagram. “You make me so happy. Btw she’s 15.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

She’s not so teeny, tiny anymore. Not to mention, she’s the perfect fusion of her famous father and philanthropic mother, Malaak Compton-Rock. Zahra isn’t the only one growing up fast, though. Sister Lola, who looks a lot like Malaak, is too:

In case you forgot, the girls also have a younger sister named Ntombi whom Malaak adopted from South Africa. She grew up with the Rock family since she was little and they had written permission from her parents to raise her in the States. All three girls have a close bond:

Chris and Malaak were married from 1996 and he filed for divorce from her in 2014. It was finalized in 2016. Despite the dissolution of the marriage, Chris is still very close to his daughters (to be specific, Lola and Zahra), something he’s proud of.

“All my friends assume I moved into the city after my divorce, away from my girls,” he told Rolling Stone. “When I say I bought a house around the corner, it blows their minds.”

All that being said though, though they love him, they want nothing to do with him on social media, like many of today’s kids.

“My own daughter has blocked me on Instagram,” he said. “They grow up so quick.”

See more photos of his girls below…

Chris Rock’s Youngest Daughter Just Turned 15, And Yep, We Feel Old All Over Again [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com