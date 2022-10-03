93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Chrisean Rock and Blueface might be the most toxic celebrity couple around and it appeared all but over. However, it looks like the former athlete is ready to dive headfirst back into the toxic pool that is their relationship.

On Sunday (Oct. 2), Chrisean Rock posted a not-so-cryptic tweet that read, “Y’all can have him . ChriseanRock is single. Chrisean you are enough” which was then followed by, “U gon wish u only kept this one tho.”

A few more tweets followed the breakup announcement that all but signified the end of the Chrisean Rock and Blueface saga but all of that changed on Monday (Oct. 3).

“I’m his best friend n bread winner till death do us part,” which could be assumed to be about Blueface.

And if any mystery remained, she put a stamp on it by tweeting, “It’s not that we are a couple it’s we are great partners wen it come to money. I’m loyal to the ppl that’s present for me. I conditionally love blue. I’m just a Great ass friend with Great ass p*ssy n Got a great plan with a n*gga dats da only thing that matters.”

Adding to all of this, what looks to be a close friends sex tape featuring Blueface was leaked from Rock’s Instagram account and she didn’t deny the existence of the footage while saying via Twitter, “First that ain’t a tape. second that was current.”

What the social media streets are alleging is that Rock leaked the footage after Blueface was seen out with another woman via social media.

For those keeping score, Rock was set on defending Blueface until the end and fired back to all concerned by saying, “How is he a cheater when I’m not his girlfriend?”

Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

—

Photo: Getty

Also See:

Chrisean Rock Alleges Blueface Knocked Out Her Father While Visiting Family In Baltimore [VIDEO]

A Sneaky Link Playlist: The Greatest Secret Hookup Songs Of All Time

Chrisean Rock Teased Blueface Breakup, Hops Into Toxic Pool After Leaking Sex Footage was originally published on hiphopwired.com