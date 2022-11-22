Chrisean Rock Wrecks Kai Cenat’s Home, Blueface Looked On

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Chrisean Rock is back in the trending topic sweepstakes again, but this time it appears she’s taking out her issues inside other people’s homes. During a livestream with popular social media sensation Kai Cenat, Chrisean Rock took out some frustrations inside the home of the 20-year-old star.

We’re not going to try and pretend we know everything that happened here, but as it stands Chrisean Rock and her on-again, off-again, we’re-sort-of-together-but-we’re-not romantic partner Blueface were guests on Cenat’s Twitch stream.

From clips we’ve seen on social media, Rock was more than a little rowdy, throwing chairs, putting a hole in Cenat’s wall and unironically telling the host to get over the damage because he’s, quote, “rich.”

As some might recall, Chrisean Rock was a star track and field athlete in high school and college, and she shows off some of her strength during the stream. Even Blueface could barely handle his loved one.

Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

