Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Lose Child After Complications

First, we’d like to open this post by offering our sincerest condolences to Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and the entire Stephens family along with their loved ones. The couples and entertainers shared the news that they’ve lost their child due to complications with the pregnancy and Twitter fans are sharing their warmest thoughts.
Teigen, 34, and Legend, 41, were expecting their third child, a boy named Jack. Teigen was halfway through her pregnancy according to reports, but apparently, it was a difficult one for the couple. In a social media post, a photo of Teigen from inside the hospital where she was being treated for issues connected to the pregnancy and she shared the details with her millions of fans.
From Teigen’s Instagram post:
We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.
.
.
To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.
Across Twitter and Instagram alike, fans and friends of the Stephens have expressed their sorrow and condolences, while also offering prayers of healing and peace during this trying time.
We too at Hip-Hop Wired and across the Urban One, Inc. family wish to also express our condolences to Mr. and Mrs. Stephens, as well as Jack’s siblings, Luna and Miles.
View this post on Instagram
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
—
Photo: WENN
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Lose Child After Complications was originally published on hiphopwired.com