Remembering The Life Of Chynna Rogers [Photos]

We lost another great soul…Chynna Rogers was a dope Rapper & Model from the city of Philadelphia. Recent news has just surfaced that the young artist with a very bright future life has ended shortly in an apparent overdose. Philly bred rapper & model started her career at the age of 14 where she was modeling for Ford Models. The A$AP Mob took a likening to her music and she continued to drop projects. We would like to highlight the life of Chynna Rogers through her photos.

Our condolences go out to her family and friends

R.I.P Chynna Rogers

Today we mourn the tragic loss of the very beautiful and talented model, rapper, and all around lion-hearted human being @MadeInChynna. 🖤 You will long be missed. We love you 4L Chizzy. 🕊 Rest in Paradise #ChynnaRogers 💔 pic.twitter.com/pfM08xLMnQ — 🛒 (@SHPLFTD) April 9, 2020

