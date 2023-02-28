The 2023 CIAA Fan Fest at the Baltimore Convention Center was two days full of HBCU pride, black excellence, and good vibes.
Your Radio One Baltimore and Radio One DC Family were in the building and so were the celebrities.
Reginae Carter, Lightskin Keisha, King Combs, Slimeroni, Rican Da Menace, and more all stopped by the Charm City this weekend and showed us love!
Check out everything you missed below and we’ll see you there again next year!
RECAP: Here’s Everything You Missed At CIAA ’23 Fan Fest was originally published on 92q.com
CIAA Fan Fest 2023
92q & WKYS 93.9 at CIAA Weekend 2023!
2. Did You Drop By Our Booth & Get Your Free Puma Gear?
Reginae Carter at CIAA Fan Fest 2023
92q & WKYS 93.9 at CIAA Weekend 2023!
4. Reginae Carter Drops By CIAA Fan Fest and Kills It With TikTok Dance!
CIAA Fan Fest 2023
92q & WKYS 93.9 at CIAA Weekend 2023!
6. King Combs Kills The Stage & The Parkheights Strut!
CIAA Fan Fest 2023
92q & WKYS 93.9 at CIAA Weekend 2023!
8. Congratulations The Battle Of The Mixers Winner! Hosted by 92Q’s Kelson + AJ Showtime!
Dominique Da Diva & Rican at CIAA Fan Fest2023
92q & WKYS 93.9 at CIAA Weekend 2023!
10. DJ QuickSilva + Dominique Da Diva Broadcasted Live From Fan Fest!
11. Reginae Carter Checks-In with the Quicksilva Show with Dominique Da Diva
12. Did You Catch JayCee Hosting The Greek Step Show With Incognito?
13. Did You Catch JayCee Hosting The High School Step Show?
14. Super Saturday Started Off LIT!
15. Lightskin Keisha Pulled Up On Persia Nicole!
16. The One & Only.. Slimeroni!
17. King Combs Said Can Y’all Harlem Shake in Baltimore?!
CIAA Fan Fest 2023
92q & WKYS 93.9 at CIAA Weekend 2023!
King Combs at CIAA Fan Fest 2023
92q & WKYS 93.9 at CIAA Weekend 2023!
King Combs at CIAA Fan Fest 2023
92q & WKYS 93.9 at CIAA Weekend 2023!
King Combs at CIAA Fan Fest 2023
92q & WKYS 93.9 at CIAA Weekend 2023!
Dominique Da Diva & DJ Quicksilva CIAA Fan Fest 2023
92q & WKYS 93.9 at CIAA Weekend 2023!
DJ Quicksilva at CIAA Weekend 2023
92q & WKYS 93.9 at CIAA Weekend 2023!
Reginae Carter at CIAA Fan Fest 2023
92q & WKYS 93.9 at CIAA Weekend 2023!
CIAA Fan Fest 2023
92q & WKYS 93.9 at CIAA Weekend 2023!
CIAA Fan Fest 2023
92q & WKYS 93.9 at CIAA Weekend 2023!
