Ciara knows how to keep it spicy. The Beauty Mark singer debuted a bold new pixie cut while accepting the style icon award at the 2019 ACE Awards Monday night. Ci Ci donned a feathery two-piece Giambattista Valli Haute Couture set.

“Chop it awf,” she wrote on Instagram under a video clip of the new do. Flashing lights can be seen in the back as a camera captures photos behind the scenes.

The drastic cut is a change from Ciara’s long-flowing tresses. She recently rocked locks before abandoning her waist length ponytail.

Ciara constantly gives us looks so here’s a look back at some of her best hairstyles.

Pixie Cuts, Puffs, Bantu Knots & Bundles: Ciara’s Many Hairstyles was originally published on hellobeautiful.com