Pixie Cuts, Puffs, Bantu Knots & Bundles: Ciara’s Many Hairstyles

Posted June 11, 2019

23rd Annual ACE Awards

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Ciara knows how to keep it spicy. The Beauty Mark singer debuted a bold new pixie cut while accepting the style icon award at the 2019 ACE Awards Monday night. Ci Ci donned a feathery two-piece Giambattista Valli Haute Couture set.

“Chop it awf,” she wrote on Instagram under a video clip of the new do. Flashing lights can be seen in the back as a camera captures photos behind the scenes.

The drastic cut is a change from Ciara’s long-flowing tresses. She recently rocked locks before abandoning her waist length ponytail.

View this post on Instagram

Chop it awf ☺️😘…

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Ciara constantly gives us looks so here’s a look back at some of her best hairstyles.

1. 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards- Arrivals

2019 CFDA Fashion Awards- Arrivals Source:Getty

2. CFDA Fashion Awards – Arrivals

CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. Celebrity Sightings In New York – May 10, 2019

Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 10, 2019 Source:Getty

4. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – May 10, 2019

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 10, 2019 Source:Getty

5. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion – Street Sightings

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Street Sightings Source:Getty

6. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion – Arrivals

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals Source:Getty

7. The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion Source:Getty

8. VH1’s Annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Mom” – Arrivals

VH1's Annual "Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Mom" - Arrivals Source:Getty

9. VH1’s Annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Mom” – Arrivals

VH1's Annual "Dear Mama: A Love Letter To Mom" - Arrivals Source:Getty

10. The Hollywood Reporter’s Empowerment In Entertainment Event 2019

The Hollywood Reporter's Empowerment In Entertainment Event 2019 Source:Getty

11. The Hollywood Reporter’s Empowerment In Entertainment Event 2019

The Hollywood Reporter's Empowerment In Entertainment Event 2019 Source:Getty

12. 2019 ESSENCE Beauty Carnival – Day 1

2019 ESSENCE Beauty Carnival - Day 1 Source:Getty

13. Ciara Visits Music Choice

Ciara Visits Music Choice Source:Getty

14. Ciara Visits Music Choice

Ciara Visits Music Choice Source:Getty

15. 8th Annual NFL Honors – Arrivals

8th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

16. 8th Annual NFL Honors – Arrivals

8th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals Source:Getty

17. ABC’s Coverage of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2019

ABC's Coverage of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2019 Source:Getty

18. Street Style – New York City – December 2018

Street Style - New York City - December 2018 Source:Getty

19. Street Style – New York City – December 2018

Street Style - New York City - December 2018 Source:Getty

20. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – October 30, 2018

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 30, 2018 Source:Getty

21. Celebrity Sightings In New York City – October 30, 2018

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 30, 2018 Source:Getty

22. 2018 American Music Awards

2018 American Music Awards Source:Getty

23. 2018 Black Girls Rock! – Arrivals

2018 Black Girls Rock! - Arrivals Source:Getty

24. 2018 Black Girls Rock! – Arrivals

2018 Black Girls Rock! - Arrivals Source:Getty

25. Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Vanity Fair Oscar Party Source:Getty

26. 2015 MTV Video Music Awards

2015 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty

27. MTV Video Music Awards 2013 – Arrivals

MTV Video Music Awards 2013 - Arrivals Source:Getty

28. MTV Video Music Awards 2013 – Arrivals

MTV Video Music Awards 2013 - Arrivals Source:Getty

29. 2018 American Music Awards – Fixed Show

2018 American Music Awards - Fixed Show Source:Getty

30. Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles – May 16, 2019

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 16, 2019 Source:Getty

31. 2004 Vibe Awards

2004 Vibe Awards Source:Getty

32. Bvlgari Flagship Store Reopening In New York

Bvlgari Flagship Store Reopening In New York Source:Getty

33. 2016 American Music Awards

2016 American Music Awards Source:Getty

34. amfAR Milano 2015 – Red Carpet

amfAR Milano 2015 - Red Carpet Source:Getty

35. Revlon’s Annual Philanthropic Luncheon

Revlon's Annual Philanthropic Luncheon Source:Getty

36. Warner Music Group’s Annual GRAMMY Celebration – Arrivals

Warner Music Group's Annual GRAMMY Celebration - Arrivals Source:Getty

37. Celebrity Sightings in New York City – October 19, 2016

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 19, 2016 Source:Getty

38. Ciara

Ciara Source:Getty

39. Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 2015 – Arrivals

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals Source:Getty
