#Baecation: Ciara And Russell Wilson Are Having A Blast On Their South African Honeymoon

Posted 23 hours ago

Tom Ford Men's - Arrivals - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Paul Bruinooge / Getty

Ciara and Russell Wilson continue to show us why they are one of our favorite couples right now. The two recently went on an epic honeymoon trip to celebrate their second wedding anniversary and definitely looks like they are having a blast!

From China to South Africa to Botswana, take a look at their around the world baecation.

Happy anniversary!

