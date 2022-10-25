Her Goodies: Celebrate Ciara’s 37th Birthday With Her Sexiest Photos

Singer, songwriter and dancer Ciara celebrates her 37th birthday today! Check out some of her sexiest photos to date below.

Ciara was born in Fort Hood, Texas as the only child of Jackie and Carlton Clay Harris. Growing up, she was an army brat that lived in numerous different places including Georgia, New York, Utah, California, Arizona and Nevada until the family settled in Atlanta. As a teen, she formed the all-girl group Hearsay with two of her friends. After the group dissolved, Ciara signed a publishing deal as a songwriter. It was during this time when she was writing songs that she met her “musical soulmate” Jazze Pha. He introduced her to L.A. Reid, the label executive of LaFace Records, who eventually signed her.

She went on to record and release her first album Goodies in 2004. The album debuted at number three on the U.S. Billboard 200 charts, selling 125,000 copies in its initial week. She went on to win a Grammy for Best Short Form Music Video for “Lose Control” featuring Missy Elliott. Since her debut, Ciara has released six other album, with a seventh slated for later on this year. She also has made appearances from a bevy of artists who she has inspired over the years including Summer Walker and K. Michelle. Ciara cites Michael and Janet Jackson as some of her biggest influences, alongside Destiny’s Child.

Outside of music, Ciara has also dipped into a lot of other things. She has signed a modeling contract with IMG. She also is also a Global Brand Ambassador for the cosmetics giant Revlon. She has her own label, Beauty Marks Entertainment. She’s also tried her hand at acting, appearing in multiple movies. Earlier this year, it was announced that she had joined the cast of the 2023 remake of The Color Purple. She married Seattle Seahwaks quarterback Russell Wilson in 2016, with whom she has two children (three total). We absolutely love to see a well rounded Queen! HAPPY 37TH BIRTHDAY CIARA!

