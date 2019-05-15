You might not realize or (or didn’t watch the show in the first place) but Shannon and Shannade Clermont a.k.a The Clermont Twins first made their TV debut on season 14 of Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club. Yup. Shannon and Shannade walked in the BGC house with their miniature dogs tucked under their arms, attitudes, labels and messy behavior that made them leaders but also targets. They were unapologetic with the display of their bodies, often showing up on camera half-naked or with their nipples showing behind sheer blouses.
After appearing on the show, the twins seemingly disappeared until they popped up on social media as The Clermont Twins. The beautiful brown skin girls with natural bodies were gone and these new personas emerged. It wasn’t until Kanye West featured the twins in his Yeezy season 6 campaign that the world was given a double dose of the Clermont Twins.
The girls grew their platforms to over one million followers until Shannade Clermont was arrested and charged with racking up thousands of dollars on a dead man’s credit card. According to reports, Clermont stole the debit card information Shannade stole the debit card information “of a man she had visited for a prostitution date and who was found dead in his apartment the next morning from a drug overdose.” She was sentenced to one year in prison.
Fastforward to today and the twins looks even more ridiculous than ever. A video clip of them getting their lips plumped, or botox, or whatever they were doing to their face this go-round popped up on social media, leaving fans shaking their heads.
There’s nothing wrong with getting plastic surgery, but the twins have gone way too far and now look like caricatures of their former selves.
Here’s how Shannon and Shannade used to look:
Keep scrolling to see how they look now.
Before & After: See The Mind Boggling Transformation Of The Clermont Twins Through The Years was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Bad Girls Club – Season 14Source:Getty
BAD GIRLS CLUB — Season: 14 — Pictured: (l-r) Jasmine Carter, Christina “Tina” Aviles, Lauren Lewis, Shannon Clermont, Shannade Clermont, Jelaminah Lanier, Kat Florek — (Photo by: Tim Brown/Oxygen Media/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) color image,full length,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,portrait,radio,television show,smiling,california,city of los angeles,outdoors,child,girls,reality tv,choice,tattoo,season,jasmine,2010-2019,2015,season 14,retouched image
2. Joseline Hernandez Birthday Bash Day PartySource:Getty
ATLANTA, GA – APRIL 22: Shannon Clermont, Joseline Hernandez and Shannade Clermont attend Joseline Hernandez Birthday Bash Day Party at Gold Room on April 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,party – social event,birthday,usa,georgia – us state,joseline hernandez,atlanta – georgia
3. Vivienne Hu Spring/Summer 2018 New York Fashion Week Runway Show – Front RowSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 10: Shannon and Shannade Clermont attend Vivienne Hu fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 3, Skylight Clarkson Sq on September 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Vivienne Hu) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,fashion,fashion show,new york fashion week,fashion collection,skylight clarkson sq,vivienne hu – designer label
4. Pyer Moss – Front Row – February 2018 – New York Fashion Week: The ShowsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 10: Shannon Clermont and Shannade Clermont attend the Pyer Moss fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows) vertical,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,red,two people,dress,fashion,photography themes,selfie,dreadlocks,shoe,long hair,blond hair,form fitted,form fitted dress,black dress,boot,fashion show,new york fashion week,cuff bracelet,ankle boot,cut out clothing,pointed toe,long sleeved,fashion collection,open toe,front row,bleached hair,sandal,mid calf length,cut out dress,high collar,red dress,blowing a kiss,black shoe,chunky heels,black boot,alternative view,black color,midi dress,alternative pose,pyer moss,spring studios – new york,mule – shoe
5. Instagram Celebrates #BlackGirlMagic And #BlackCreativesSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 23: Shannon Clermont and Shannade Clermont attend as Instagram celebrates #BlackGirlMagic and #BlackCreatives on February 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Instagram) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,celebration,topix,bestof,new york city
6. Huncho Reality “The Album Release Experience”Source:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 12: Shannon Clermont and Shannade Clermont attend Huncho Reality “the Album Release Experience” on October 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,music,california,city of los angeles
7. French Montana’s Birthday Celebration, Powered By CÎROC VodkaSource:Getty
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 09: The Clermont Twins Shannade Clermont and Shannon Clermont attend French Montana’s Birthday Celebration, Powered By CÎROC Vodka at Harriet’s atop the upcoming 1 Hotel West Hollywood November 9, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CÎROC Vodka) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,birthday,usa,celebration,california,west hollywood,preparation,hotel,vodka,montana – western usa
8. Future Hndrxx Presents: The Wizrd DocumentarySource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 08: Shannon and Shannade Clermont attend a screening of Future Hndrxx Presents: The Wizrd Documentary on January 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Future ) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,screening,california,city of los angeles,silver colored,mini skirt,short sleeved,leopard print,skirt,crop top,glittering,silver skirt,black color
9. Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY CelebrationSource:Getty
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Clermont Twins Shannon and Shannade attend Murda Beatz 25th Birthday + GRAMMY Celebration on February 08, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for 2wenty 2wenty Music) vertical,photography,people,full length,arts culture and entertainment,attending,birthday,usa,celebration,california,two people,west hollywood,dress,sequin,annual event,multi colored,long dress,orange color,t-shirt,grammy awards,print dress,sleeveless dress,mid calf length,spaghetti straps,tied knot,skirt,graphic print,sequin dress,sleeveless,orange skirt,midi skirt,murda beatz
10. The Blonds – Runway – February 2019 – New York Fashion Week: The ShowsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 12: Shannon Clermont and Shannade Clermont walk the runway for The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,the blonds,spring studios – new york
11. The Blonds – Runway – February 2019 – New York Fashion Week: The ShowsSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 12: Shannon Clermont and Shannade Clermont walk the runway for The Blonds fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,fashion,walking,catwalk – stage,fashion show,new york fashion week,the blonds,spring studios – new york