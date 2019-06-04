Clip From Blac Chyna’s New Struggle Reality Show Has Twitter Slamming Her Mother

Blac Chyna is back with a new reality show that will highlight her new chapter of struggle. In a clip shared by the big-bottomed reality star, we find out that her mom Tokyo Toni will be supplying all of the drama for the show.

Blac Chyna and her tumultuous relationship with her mother is well-known for the most part. In the clip, Chyna shared on her Instagram account, we see the two are still bumping heads. Tokyo Toni is clearly the agitator with Chyna talking back to her mom, warning her to exercise chill. The mommy/daughter duo eventually have to be separated after it seems like things were close to getting physical.

Now you know not many Black folks could talk to parents the way Blac Chyna does to her mom in the clip and live another day to tell the story. Now if you’re saying to yourself that all of this was just a show for the cameras, it’s more than likely not. The Real Blac Chyna is supposed to be totally “unscripted” so all the drama and mess you will see happen on the Zeus Network show is as pure and as raw as it could be so manufactured drama that is nonexistent. So they claim.

Blac Chyna claimed back in April she was working on a “better version” of herself, so far from based on this clip, it would like its still a work in progress.

As you can imagine, Twitter had thoughts after viewing the clip, specifically for Tokyo Toni’s wild self. Hit the gallery below to see all of the reaction to Chyn and her mom almost coming to blows.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

