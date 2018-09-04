Colin Kaepernick Featured In Nike’s ‘Just Do It’ Campaign: Twitter Rejoices And Trump Supporters Implode

After a long battle with the NFL, Colin Kaepernick continues to prove he doesn’t need the NFL.

The former San Francisco 49er is one of the faces of Nike’s 30th-anniversary campaign of their iconic Just Do It” motto. The ad dropped on social media today with a photo of Kaepernick and the text, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.” See below:

BREAKING: Nike had been paying Colin Kaepernick all along, waiting for the right moment. That moment is now, as he becomes the face of the company’s 30th anniversary of the “Just Do It” campaign. pic.twitter.com/uccpDStbq5 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 3, 2018

Gino Fisanotti, Nike’s vice president of brand for North America, told ESPN, “We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward.” He continued, “We wanted to energize its meaning and introduce ‘Just Do It’ to a new generation of athletes.”

Of course, some people are so outraged that they are actually burning or destroying their Nike gear — even after they paid for it. Nonetheless, Twitter is overjoyed. See the reactions below to Nike’s ad with Colin Kaepernick and the so-called Nike boycott.

