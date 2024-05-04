Listen Live
Style & Fashion

Converse & Topo Chico Team Up For Refreshing Collaboration Designed By Victor “MARKA27” Quinonez

Published on May 4, 2024

Converse x Topo Chico Drop New Apparel & Sneaker Collaboration

Source: Converse / Topo Chico

Two iconic brands, Topo Chico and Converse, have teamed up for their first-ever collaboration. The collaboration will feature refreshing takes on three iconic sneaker silhouettes and apparel featuring designs from renowned Mexican street artist  Victor “MARKA27” Quinonez.

Released on May 2, the collaboration features three unique spins on Converse’s classic sneakers, the Chuck Taylor All Star and Fastbreak Pro, combined with the MARKA27’s signature “Neo-Indigenous” style. 

Converse’s sneaker and apparel collaboration “nods to Topo Chico’s Mexican heritage alongside colorful visuals from the brand’s iconic glass bottle.”

Here is a breakdown of each piece in the collection.

Converse x Topo Chico Fast Break $90

Converse x Topo Chico

Source: Converse / Topo Chico

The ’80s basketball classic-turned-skate shoe offers a suede and leather upper, staying somewhat subtle while also evoking Topo Chico’s signature “bottle-green” in its tongue patch and colored outsole. Quinonez infuses his Mexican “Neo Indigenous” style with gold line graphics along the ankle collar for a pop of color. 

Converse x Topo Chico Chuck Taylor All Star Ox $70

Converse x Topo Chico

Source: Converse / Topo Chico

The low-tops boasts bodega-vibes with Spanish word graphics like Qué Sabrosa! (English translation to ‘How Tasty!’) throughout the canvas upper. The midsole layers Topo Chico’s iconic yellow bottle cap over the classic Chuck stripe. 

Converse x Topo Chico Chuck Taylor All Star Hi Top

Converse x Topo Chico

Source: Converse / Topo Chico

Tattoo-inspired prints and colorful graphics, including embroidered red rose petals, embellish the canvas upper while the condensation-dripping Chuck patch and translucent-green outsole are reminiscent of the signature Topo Chico bottle that fans know and love.

Ahead of the collection’s official launch, Converse held a preview event at the brand’s store location in Soho, New York City. Quinoez was on hand, while sneaker enthusiasts, and tastemakers enjoyed, free Topo Chico, cocktails, mocktails and Mexican cuisine.

You can now shop the entire collection by heading to Converse’s website. 

For more photos, hit the gallery below.

Converse & Topo Chico Team Up For Refreshing Collaboration Designed By Victor “MARKA27” Quinonez  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

