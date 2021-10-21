Cop Some Of Pusha T’s Fashion Favorites With Latest Grailed Collaboration

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Grailed, the online marketplace for hand-selected men’s luxury apparel, has teamed up with Pusha T for their third collaboration together. Two years ago, King Push worked with the company for a massive two-part “purge” of his wares. However, this particular venture is a bit different as it is actually the latest entry in Grailed’s series, The Vault, kicked off this past September by NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

“There are [items] that I really love,” Pusha said in a recent interview with Billboard. “When you curate these Grailed [releases] you have to show your taste and put it together really well.”

One hundred fifty items from Pusha T’s personal collection will be for sale, and you can get your hands on everything from tees (Human Made, $50) to winter jackets (Burberry, $600) to limited edition kicks (Chanel, $550) and more.

Some of the more notable pieces you can buy include:

Peacoat by Chanel (Size: L) in black ($2,000) (“I was like, man, am I really [selling] this right now? Like, literally asking myself,” Pusha said. “It’s expensive so you tell yourself, ‘I’m gonna keep this piece forever! It’s classic, it’s Chanel, these coats never go out of style,’ You full-on lie to yourself!”)



Check out the Grailed x Pusha T Closet Sale for access to other designers like BAPE, Prada, Paria Farzaneh, and others. Also, make sure to look through our gallery below for a quick preview of what’s in store.

