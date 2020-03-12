CLOSE
HomeBeauty & Fashion

NAILED IT! Coronavirus Nails Are Actually A Thing

Posted 19 hours ago

Cheerful fashion girl posing with multicolored nails

Source: Martin Novak / Getty

In case you’ve been MIA, the coronavirus has officially taken over the news cycle. What originally started as a virus in China has now become a worldwide state of emergency.

After shutting down travel across the world, forcing employers to implement work from home policies and leaving commuters no choice but to distance themselves from those coughing, sneezing or wearing masks, the coronavirus has changed the way we view health.

According to NBC News,  the coronavirus has now become a pandemic. With an invasion of 114 countries, killing more than 4,000 people, we have to admit we’ve never seen anything like this. That and the head of the World Health Organization officially characterized this as a “pandemic.”

“This is the first pandemic caused by the coronavirus,” the WHO’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said during a news conference.

While only seniors and people who have severe medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, respiratory issues and lung disease are more at risk, it hasn’t stopped everyone from taking preventative measures that include washing your hands every time you step indoors, staying stocked with a bottle of hand sanitizer and keeping a safe distance from others.

While some people have taken things to the next level, the coronavirus has now inspired the newest beauty trend.

That’s right!

Nail tech Mei Kawajiri has turned the coronavirus into a seemingly stylish nail design. With the Purell brand inscribed on her nails along with other words such as “advanced” and “refreshing,” this is a creative way to get people serious about protecting themselves.

And of course, the trend has gone viral. Check out some of the best coronavirus nail looks that have turned heads.

NAILED IT! Coronavirus Nails Are Actually A Thing  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

corona nails. #corona#coronanails#uglynails

A post shared by funny nail (@funnnny_nails) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

Con virus đáng ghét làm cả thế giới lao đao, mình mong nó nhanh biến mất để không còn ai phải tử vong nữa ạ😭. Dù Việt Nam hiện tại không còn ca lây nhiễm nhưng các bạn đừng nên chủ quan, nhớ giữ vệ sinh tay sạch sẽ, đeo khẩu trang và bổ sung thêm nhiều vitamin, nâng cao sức khoẻ nhé. Nails by @huyenxian . How to Prepare for the Corona Virus: ⭐Keep your hands clean, and keep your distance from sick people ⭐Unless you are already infected, face masks won’t help you ⭐Stock up on home supplies, medicine and resources Hope China, Korea, Japan, Iran... and another countries get better soon! #nailvideo #nailvids #coronanails #3dnailart #coronavirus #ncov2019 #코로나19 #코로나바이러스19

A post shared by 🌿Westlake Best Nail Salon🌵 (@tropicana_naillab) on

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

Họ cười tôi vì tôi khác họ Tôi cười họ để mẹ yên tâm😂. Ngày xưa cầm tay khách ra tiền, giờ cầm tay khách nguy cơ cao là toang vì con #coronavirus này🙂. Cũng may lúc nào Huyền cũng khử trùng tiệm sạch sẽ, khử trùng kìm, dũa bằng máy ozone với máy hấp các kiểu không thì toiiii. Hiện tại mình chỉ nhận khách VN đặt lịch trước. Khách nước ngoài cũng chỉ có khách rất quen sinh sống tại Tây Hồ đến làm, còn khách tây lạ thì thôi nha. Tiền ai chẳng thích nhưng phải sống khoẻ thì mới tiêu tiền được chứ=)))) #móngtay #sonmongtay #coronavirus #coronavirusvietnam #coronavirusnails

A post shared by 🌿Westlake Best Nail Salon🌵 (@tropicana_naillab) on

Close