Yesterday, October 5 was LIVE BABY. Saturdays at New York Comic Con is usually the best day when it comes to cosplay, and we were not disappointed at all. We have already captured some of the best looks from day 1 and 2 of the east coast’s biggest comic book convention. It’s time to follow that up with day 3’s best cosplay looks. Hit the gallery below to see all of them and remember to follow us at @CassiusLife_ on Twitter to see our live updates from the final day at NYCC.

The Best Cosplay From Day 3 of New York Comic Con 2019 was originally published on cassiuslife.com