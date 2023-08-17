10 Country Hits That Were Originally Someone Else’s Song

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

In country music, some favorite songs have a special story. Most songs are written by the people who sing them, but there’s a group of songs that were given to other singers. These songs become special when someone else sings them. They were written for one person, but they sound great when someone else sings with their own style. This shows that a good song can be loved by many people, even in different ways.

Check out these 10 country hits that you might have not known who they were originally written by!

