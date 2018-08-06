#CouplesWeLove: Lena Waithe And Alana Mayo Are On Their Way To Jumping The Broom

Posted August 6, 2018

2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


Emmy-winning writer Lena Waithe is out there living her best life—with her fiancée, film production executive Alana Mayo, right by her side.

The power couple go engaged last Thanksgiving and plan to keep their nuptials as low-key and stress-free as possible. In March, Waithe told PEOPLE that they are keeping their wedding “super small, crazy small…it’s almost like an excuse to have fun with our friends.”

Aww…

Here’s a walk down memory lane of their beautiful #BlackLove over the years.

1. I Do, My Love

I Do, My Love Source:Getty

2.

Source:Getty

3.

Source:Getty

4.

5.

6.

7.

Thanks for saying yes to attending the NAACP IMAGE AWARDS with me, @alanaoyam!

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

8.

Me and her. #Hamilton #SheGotThisBraceCauseSheOld

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

9.

Vegas baby.

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

10.

Candid. 📸: @rick.pics Filter? Nah.

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

11.

😘

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

12.

13.

📸: @iamderay

A post shared by Alana Mayo (@alanaoyam) on

14.

surprise(d)! co-conspirators not pictured.

A post shared by Alana Mayo (@alanaoyam) on

15.

decided to just embrace this tourist thing.

A post shared by Alana Mayo (@alanaoyam) on

16.

33. HBD my love!! 📷: @rick.pics

A post shared by Alana Mayo (@alanaoyam) on

17.

celebrating #angelatthealter

A post shared by Alana Mayo (@alanaoyam) on

18.

🙌🏾

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

19.

drinks for breakfast. vacation. #napavalleydistillery

A post shared by Alana Mayo (@alanaoyam) on

20.

All love matters. Wishing you happy pride today... and everyday 🌈

A post shared by Lena Waithe (@lenawaithe) on

