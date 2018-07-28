#CouplesWeLove: Remy Ma And Papoose Always Hold Each Other Down

Posted July 28, 2018

2018 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Remy Ma and her hubby Papoose are truly the epitome of ride or die, but in a good and healthy way.

For the past 13 years, the two have been through a lot, including a prison stint and an ectopic pregnancy, but neither one has let that stand in the way of their commitment to one another. And now, they have a baby on the way!

