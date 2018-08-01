The couple has been together for over twenty years.
#CouplesWeLove: Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test Of Time
1. Los Angeles Premiere of The Matrix Reloaded
2. 2nd Annual BET Awards
3. World Premiere of ‘Reign Over Me’ NYC
4. 12Museum of Moving Image Salute to Will Smith
5. 46664 Concert – London
6. 79th Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
7. Will Smith The Oscars 2004
8. Academy Awards – Oscars – Kodak Theatre
9. Patrick McMullan Archives
10. Patrick McMullan Archives
11. The Karate Kid UK Gala Premiere – London
12. Patrick McMullan Archives
13. Patrick McMullan Archives
14. Patrick McMullan Archives
15. Patrick McMullan Archives
