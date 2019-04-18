Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” got the remix treatment once again and this latest offering is not from Young Thug as rumored, but from CupcakKe.

The Chicago femcee flipped the catchy country single into a reverse cowgirl anthem aptly named “Old Town Hoe.”

With lines like, “I forgot to shave, so this p*ssy looks like hay. April showers on that d*ck baby then shower up in May [me],” “Old Town Hoe” falls in line with the self-proclaimed Marilyn MonHoe’s other singles “Squidward Nose” and, most recently, “Bird Box.”

But, thanks to the popularity of “Old Town Road,” “Old Town Hoe,” might be the song that pushes CupcakKe further into the public eye where we’re sure she’ll continue to let her freak flag fly.

Peep some of the best reactions to the remix below.

CupcakKe Releases Raunchy Remix to “Old Town Road” & The Internet Literally Can’t Even was originally published on 92q.com