Your favorite entertainers take a break from the limelight to honor dads everywhere!
Dad Goals: These Celebrities Had The Most Lit Father’s Day
1. Will Smith is naturally lit with his kids
2. Three generations of Harts
3. We see you Idris!
4. Weezy throwback
5. A Father’s Day with DJ Khaled is of course…extravagant
6. Mahershala Ali is #DadGoals
7. House of Diddy
8. John Legend for the win
9. Yara Shahidi shows love to her pops
10. John Boyega’s dad looking iconic
11. From husband to father — Gabrielle Union bridges the gap
12. A touching message from The Rock
