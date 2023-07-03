Damian Lillard Officially Requests Trade From Portland Trail Blazers, Twitter Reacts

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Damian Lillard‘s time as a Portland Trail Blazer may finally be coming to an end.

The team he’s called home since getting drafted with the sixth overall pick in 2012 may be forced to go in a different direction after the star requested a trade Saturday.

The news was first reported by Senior NBA Insider for TNT & Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, marking the end of an era, and the Blazers’ front office informed the fanbase that the team’s goal to win hasn’t changed.

“We have been clear that we want Dame here, but he notified us today he wants out and he’d prefer to play someplace else,” Portland general manager Joe Cronin said in a statement Saturday. “What has not changed for us is that we’re committed to winning, and we are going to do what’s best for the team in pursuit of that goal.”

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Lillard’s preferred landing spots are the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets.

Lillard’s change of heart comes on the heels of the Blazers reportedly agreeing to a five-year $160 million contract with Jerami Grant to continue playing in Portland. The 29-year-old played for the Blazers last season after getting traded from the Detroit Pistons and was brought in to help Lillard’s championship hopes.

Lillard is a certified star in the league, but the only asterisk on his resume is the lack of a championship, as he’s remained loyal to the team that drafted him and done all he could for the franchise.

One thing that will undoubtedly play a part in who trades for Lillard is the monster contract they’ll be picking up. Over the next three seasons, Lillard will make $45.6 million, $48.8 million and $58.5 million. Then, in 2026-27 in his mid-30s, he’ll have a $63.2 million player option.

