Damson Idris & Lori Spark Romance Rumors With Vacay Photos, X Debates Spinning The Block

Spinning the block on an old fling or relationship is even a common occurrence— even for celebrities.

The latest pair are Damson Idris and Lori Harvey, who were spotted looking more than friendly while on a recent trip in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Photographs show them cuddled up on a beachside daybed with Harvey lying on top of Idris with his arm wrapped around her. Other shots show them walking around a beach umbrella, smiling at each other.

Rumors that their romance was heating back up began floating around just days ago, with the first sign of evidence being paparazzi catching them going for a dip in the ocean.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Idris and Harvey first started dating a few years ago, going Instagram official in January 2023 and making several public appearances together. They were heavily critiqued for their chemistry and whether the relationship was authentic, including one awkward red carpet moment when they stood apart from each other.

But once he went public with his relationship, he knew he couldn’t let outsiders affect how he moves.

“I’m not letting certain things affect me and I’m also understanding that life is life and that social media is social media. Sometimes you may do different things,” he told Complex. “Sometimes you may act out of touch sometimes, but you learn. People are able to look at those choices and learn. With my private life today, with my relationship today, uh, it’s great. Life is great and I’m just moving forward.”

Still, they broke up after about a year of dating. But with both of them maintaining drama-free personal lives, they announced the split with a joint statement signaling they were both just too focused on their careers.

“We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways, remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together,” they said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

It turns out that they really were remaining friends. See social media’s response to the two being seen together two years post-breakup below.

Damson Idris & Lori Spark Romance Rumors With Vacay Photos, X Debates Spinning The Block was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. 19. 20. 21. 22.