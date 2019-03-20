Daniel Caesar Capes For YesJulz & Tells Black People To Stop Being Sensitive, Black Twitter Promptly Gathers Coon Crooner

Daniel Caesar needs better friends. Rather than taking his phone, they let the drunken crooner get on IG Live and defend confirmed culture vulture YesJulz while telling Black people they were being too sensitive.

The singer tried to use his being the butt of bad Dave Chappelle joke as the premise for his Black people are being overly sensitive claim. No, really, he said “Why are we being so mean to white people right now?”

While his buddies lobbed ideas his way, one of his more lucid comments was, “You can be offended that’s fine, but to not allow people to say what they want doesn’t help you. Yo, are we winning right now as a culture, are we on top of society? We’re not. You can’t win the game by choosing to not accept the winning team’s strategy.”

Umm, that winning team he is referring to is white people. “Being a victim doesn’t get you paid,” he added.

The coon crooner did admit he’s drunk ass f*ck. But alcohol is truth juice—just saying. And the problematic victim blaming is a bad look. The man basically said let’s stop being mean to white people.

It goes without saying that Caesar is catching all the slander. Expect an apology by the end of the day.

Until then, peep the best of the Twitter dragging below.

