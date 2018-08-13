Daniel From ‘Insecure’ Is A Wide-Backed, Chocolate-Coated G.O.A.T. was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Zamnnnn DanielSource:Getty
Daniel, Daniel Daniel. The man who we should all hate (well at least if you’re a member of the #LawrenceHive) opened up Season 3 of “Insecure with a literal bang. Now that Lawrence is out the picture, we are here for the chocolatey goodness of Y’lan Noel’s “Daniel.” Gather us in your arms and never let go!!
2. Zamnnnn Daniel!
3. Zamnnnn Daniel!
4. Zamnnnn Daniel!
5. Zamnnnn Daniel!
6. Zamnnnn Daniel!
7. Zamnnnn Daniel!
8. Zamnnnn Daniel!
9. Zamnnnn Daniel!Source:Getty
10. Zamnnnn Daniel!
11. Premiere Of HBO’s ‘Insecure’ – ArrivalsSource:Getty
LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 06: Actor Y’Lan Noel arrives at the premiere of HBO’s ‘Insecure’ at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center on October 6, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,arrival,actor,california,city of los angeles,hbo,performing arts center,nate holden performing arts center,insecure – television show,premiere event
12. ‘The First Purge’ Stars, Y’lan Noel And Lex Scott Davis, Attend Private Screening And Q&A Hosted By Global Grind’s XillaSource:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 25: Y’lan Noel attends a Private Screening And Q&A Hosted By Global Grind’s Xilla at Regal Battery Park 11 on June 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Universal Pictures) vertical,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,new york city,film industry,film screening,screening,christmas,majestic,global,q and a,battery park
13. Celebrities Visit Build – June 27, 2018Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 27: Actor Y’lan Noel visits Build to discuss ‘The First Purge’ at Build Studio on June 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) vertical,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,actor,discussion,visit,the first purge
14. Celebrities Visit SiriusXM – June 28, 2018Source:Getty
NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 28: Actor Y’lan Noel visits SiriusXM Studios on June 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,actor,visit
15. 2018 Essence Festival Presented By Coca-Cola – Ernest N. Morial Convention Center – Day 2Source:Getty
NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 07: Y’lan Noel speaks onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence) photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,talking,new orleans,gulf coast states,square,essence music festival,sponsor,coca-cola,ernest n. morial convention center
16. 2018 Essence Festival Presented By Coca-Cola – Ernest N. Morial Convention Center – Day 2Source:Getty
NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 07: Y’lan Noel speaks onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,talking,new orleans,gulf coast states,essence music festival,sponsor,coca-cola,ernest n. morial convention center