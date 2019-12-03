Dascha Polanco is a woman of many looks. You’d literally feel like you’re dating a different person each time you step out with her. The actress made waves in the entertainment industry with her role on Orange is the New Black. Since then, she has showed off her gorgeous face, killer curves, and stylish wigs on just about every red carpet.
She is an actress who is not afraid of “going there” to make a statement with hair and makeup. She has fun with her makeup and isn’t opposed to braiding up her mane and throw on a fun wig. This year alone, Dascha has given us a range of beauty looks and hairstyles that are worth talking about. I imagine her glam room to have shelves of wigs, with each of them named in alphabetical order.
In honor of her 37th birthday, we’re looking at the many faces of Dascha Polanco.
Here Are 15 Times Dascha Polanco Gave Us Hair And Beauty Lewks was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. DASCHA POLANCO AT “AIN’T TOO PROUD” ON BROADWAY, 2019Source:Getty
If you’ve ever wondered what a simple Dascha Polanco looks like, this is it. The actress rocked a toned down look backstage of “Ain’t too Proud” on Broadway.
2. DASCHA POLANCO AT THE “WHEN THEY SEE US” WORLD PREMIERE, 2019Source:Getty
Dascha Polanco kept her glam simple at the premiere of “When They See Us” with a high ponytail and soft, neutral makeup look.
3. DASCHA POLANCO AT THE FENTY X THE WEBSTER COCKTAIL EVENT, 2019Source:Getty
If Dascha named her wigs, this one would be called Bambi. The actress rocked a blunt, shoulder-length bob to the FENTY x Webster Pop-up Cocktail event.
4. DASCHA POLANCO AT THE SIRIUSXM STUDIOS, 2019Source:Getty
Dascha Polanco went for a short, brunette bob at SiriusXM studios. She let her beauty shine through with a more natural makeup look.
5. DASCHA POLANCO AT THE ELLE WOMEN IN MUSIC EVENT, 2019Source:Getty
Dascha Polanco is all about making statements. Here she is at the ELLE Women in Music event clad in a sultry, jet black wig and a sharp cat eye.
6. DASCHA POLANCO AT SERENA WILLIAMS ‘ FASHION SHOW, 2019Source:Getty
Dascha Polanco looked radiant with these soft curls at Serena Williams’ Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week. She is giving old Hollywood vibes.
7. DASCHA POLANCO AT THE BLONDS X MOULIN ROUGE FASHION SHOW, 2019Source:Getty
Dascha Polanco traded in her wig for a gold headdress at The Blonds x Moulin Rouge fashion show.
8. DASCHA POLANCO AT HARPER’S BAZAAR’S ICONS EVENT, 2019Source:Getty
Dascha Polanco headed to Harper’s BAZAAR “ICONS By Carine Roitfeld” event in a bleach blonde wig and an oversized feathered hat. Her silver eye shadow made her eyes pop!
9. DASCHA POLANCO AT THE 71ST EMMY AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Dascha Polanco gave us a simple, classic glam look at the 71st Emmy Awards. She rocked a sleek high ponytail that highlighted the shape of her face.
10. DASCHA POLANCO AT THE AT&T FILMMAKER MENTORSHIP PROGRAM, 2019Source:Getty
Dascha Polanco switched up her usual soft glam look for a smokey eye and more pronounced lip at the AT&T Filmmaker Mentorship Program.
11. DASCHA POLANCO AT THE SAVAGE X FENTY SHOW, 2019Source:Getty
Dascha Polanco accessorized her face with an abnormally large feathered hat at the Savage x Fenty show during NYFW.
12. DASCHA POLANCO ON THE STREETS OF NYC, 2019Source:Getty
Dascha Polanco hit the streets on New York City a short black bob, and black lipstick to match.
13. DASCHA POLANCO AT THE BELVEDERE VODKA X JANELLE MONAE LAUNCH OF “A BEAUTIFUL FUTURE” LIMITED EDITION BOTTLE CELEBRATION 2019Source:Getty
Every now and then Dascha Polanco puts the wigs away and opts for a simple look. Here she is at the Belvedere Vodka x Janelle Monae “A Beautiful Future” Limited Edition Bottle event rocking her natural hair and a natural glam look.
14. DASCHA POLANCO AT THE NETFLIX FYSEE REBELS & RULEBREAKERS EVENT, 2019Source:Getty
Dascha Polanco attended Netflix FYSEE Rebels & Rulebreakers event with a simple low ponytail. Her hot pink eyeshadow really accentuates her eyes.
15. DASCHA POLANCO AT THE VULTURE FESTIVAL, 2019Source:Getty
This photo sums up Dascha Polanco in a nutshell. She is all about experimenting and having fun on the red carpet. Here she is at the Vulture Festival event in a unicorn-inspired wig.